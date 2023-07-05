Will High Interest Rates Stall Britain’s EV Boom?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.98 +2.19 +3.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.76 +0.51 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.16 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.675 -0.034 -1.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.069 +2.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.069 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 5 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 582 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 35 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.54 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.94 -0.85 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.19 -0.85 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.34 -0.85 -1.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.34 -0.85 -1.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.29 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.64 -0.85 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy Stopped Iran From Seizing Oil Tankers Near Strait Of Hormuz

IEA Warns Of A Spike In Energy Prices This Winter

IEA Warns Of A Spike In Energy Prices This Winter

The head of the International…

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia's natural gas revenues have…

No End In Sight For Kurdistan's Oil Export Problems

No End In Sight For Kurdistan's Oil Export Problems

The Kurdistan oil export saga…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will High Interest Rates Stall Britain’s EV Boom?

By City A.M - Jul 05, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The UK's new car market recorded an 18.4% increase in registrations in the first half of 2023, with electric vehicle registrations growing 39.4% in June.
  • The market's resilience persists despite concerns over economic instability, rising costs of living, and the impact of potential post-Brexit tariffs on exports.
  • While experts highlight the threat of increasing interest and mortgage rates on car affordability, they call for clear post-Brexit trade policies and incentives for research and development to bolster the industry's competitiveness.
Join Our Community
EV

Britain’s new car market recorded its 11th consecutive month of growth in June with registrations rising 25.8 per cent – but it might not be smooth driving in the near future.

Just under one million new cars were registered in the first half of 2023, up 18.4 per cent on the previous 2022, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Growth this month was driven predominantly by large fleet registrations, up 37.9 per cent and reflecting the “normalisation of supply,” the SMMT said.

Petrol cars remained the most popular choice of vehicle for Brits, with new registrations rising 22.7 per while diesel dipped 13.5 per cent.

The car market’s continued surge follows a prolonged period of low production in the sector, caused by a global shortage in computer chips that pummelled production post-pandemic.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have also been a hot topic for the industry, amid ongoing warnings from automakers of the impact of incoming post-Brexit tariffs on exports and concerns over the UK’s home manufacturing capacity.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations grew 39.4 per cent in June, with deliveries at a record level of 152,968.

Growing back, growing green

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said “the new car market is growing back and growing green, as the attractions of electric cars become apparent to more drivers.”

Lisa Watson, director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said that another monthly and year-on-year increase highlights the automotive industry’s “robust performance, as well as continued consumer demand despite the financial burdens tied to the ongoing cost of living crisis and economic uncertainty.”

“The wider macro-economic picture and inflationary pressures may in time dampen demand and impact new car registrations but, for now, the industry remains resilient with no imminent signs of a downturn.”

Warnings on the horizon – and post-Brexit clarity

Despite positive signs in the market, some experts have warned of the impact of rising interest and mortgage rates on car affordability and consumer habits.

Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of electric vehicles at Deloitte, said that despite the growth, “the industry faces an uphill challenge for the rest of the year around affordability. Rising interest rates are impacting the cost and availability of car loans for consumers.”

Richard Peberdy, UK head of automotive for KPMG UK, said “increased car production volumes are clearing the backlog of car orders that built up over recent years of reduced supply.”

“But rising interest and mortgage rates threaten new orders, while also altering which brands and models consumers are opting for.  With new entrants from China and a continued growth of Korean brands, more competition is emerging in the UK car market at a range of price points.”

Meanwhile, Manu Varghese, from EY’s UK & Ireland Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Team, was more positive – but said the industry needs “clear post-Brexit trade policies”.

“Despite the challenges posed by inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, demand for new cars has remained strong.

“The automotive industry has demonstrated its ability to adapt and contribute to key national agendas, such as levelling up, achieving net zero emissions, advancing global Britain, and promoting economic growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, to effectively compete with not only European and American manufacturers but also emerging market players from Asia, the industry requires further support.”

This support can come in the form of clear post-Brexit trade policies with Europe and tax provisions that encourage and facilitate increased investment in research and development.

“This would help the industry navigate a future where innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness will be paramount.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Drop In June

Next Post

Rystad: Underinvestment Claims In Oil & Gas Are Exaggerated
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com