Why Wireless Charging Is A Waste Of Energy

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.29 -0.38 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.99 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 +0.045 +2.09%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 +0.045 +2.09%
Graph down Marine 2 days 43.55 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.47 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.99 +0.85 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.75 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.59 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.37 +1.06 +3.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.42 +1.06 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 39.02 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.82 +1.06 +2.73%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
Why Wireless Charging Is A Waste Of Energy

By Kurt Cobb - Aug 13, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
It turns out the cellphone industry believes its customers just can't be bothered with setting their phones in charging cradles or worse yet, actually plugging a charging cord into a phone. Users can now simply place a phone on top of a wireless charging pad to get their phones topped up.

For the privilege of being extra lazy these users of wireless charging expend up to 47 percent more energy to charge their phones, something that if widely adopted would require dozens of new power plants across the globe to accommodate.

Everything wireless seems like magic, and it is essentially sold as magic. It's also sold as freedom, freedom from those pesky cords that limit where you can use your electronic devices. But the freedom is illusory. We are simply shackling ourselves ever more tightly to an addictive device that is contributing to an unsustainable fossil fueled way of life which is bound to crumble dramatically if we do not alter course.

That's because, in addition to the wastefulness of wireless charging, wireless technologies require 10 times more energy than wired technology to transfer each unit of data and voice and do so at much slower rates than fiber optic cable. It's no wonder then that wireless companies do NOT use wireless signals to transfer data and voice throughout their systems. Instead, they run fiber optic cables right up to the antennas that service your phone because those cables have much greater capacity and speed and much lower energy usage. (In the interests of keeping energy usage down, maybe we should consider returning to wired connections as much as possible. But that is a story for another time.)

To make matters worse, so-called over-the-air charging is now becoming available. Users don't even have to put their devices on a charging pad. They can just leave them wherever they please, and those devices will slowly charge by absorbing energy broadcast throughout a room from a charging station. It's more of the "magic" you've come to expect from the wireless industry and even more wasteful than conventional charging pads. By allowing you to be even lazier than a regular charging pad does, over-the-air charging will alleviate what one company in its promotional video calls "battery anxiety." (Users of over-the-air charging equipment might want to ask themselves whether they feel another kind of anxiety related to spending lots of time in rooms that have essentially become big charging units.)

There have even been proposals to extend wireless charging via the entire cellular network, a system that presumably would offer charging to anyone out and about in a car or on foot 24 hours day. It's hard to imagine a more inefficient and wasteful mode of charging wireless devices.

It may be that some wonders aren't worth it. Magic tricks that entertain us may delight us. But magic that imperils the very stability of our society can't be justified by an appeal to the illusory and temporary "freedom" it promises.

By Kurt Cobb via Resourceinsights.com

