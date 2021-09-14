Why This Giant Energy Company Fails To Excite Investors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 70.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.95 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 5.260 +0.029 +0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 35 mins 2.161 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 71.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 15 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Doomed U.S. Nuclear Power Plants May Get Financial Reprieve

Doomed U.S. Nuclear Power Plants May Get Financial Reprieve

The Illinois House has passed…

How Much Oil Is Russia Really Pumping?

How Much Oil Is Russia Really Pumping?

Russia’s oil production is shrouded…

Soaring European Energy Prices Could Send The Commodity Boom Into Overdrive

Soaring European Energy Prices Could Send The Commodity Boom Into Overdrive

Soaring energy prices in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why This Giant Energy Company Fails To Excite Investors

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Sep 14, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Engie has a problem. Engie (pronounced “ahn-jee” in French), is a large state-controlled, French energy conglomerate. This is a long and storied corporation with antecedents dating back to the founding of the Suez Canal Co. in 1858. But in its present (Engie) manifestation it reflects the 2008 merger of the water company, Suez S.A. and the French gas company, Gaz de France and the subsequent spin off of the water business renamed Suez Environment.

The new management of the combined entity wanted a simple, peppy name. Too bad they didn’t create a simple, peppy business. Engie may not be well known in the US but it is a very large and some might say unwieldy entity with 170,000 employees, annual revenue of €72 billion, spanning five continents, and owning about 100 GW s of largely gas-fired electric power generation. On the gas side it owns an extensive gas transportation network in Europe, provide storage, distribution services, own LNG terminals and provide gas to their own considerable fleet of thermal power generation. To provide readers a sense of scale here, one of our largest US investor owned utilities is Southern Company - which also has a gas distribution business. Southern, by comparison,  owns 42 GWs of power generation, employs 28,000 people across four contiguous states, and had operating revenues last year of $21.4 billion. Engie is at least two to three times larger than one of our biggest electric and gas utilities in the US.

The problem? Investors seem to hate the stock. Compared to its principal European competitors, Spain’s Iberdrola and Italy’s Enel, Engie stock sells at 89% of its book value vs an average of 215% for the rivals. (Southern Company’s price to book is about 240%.) Its enterprise value (total of debt plus market value of stock) is 6.8 times EBITDA compared to an average of 10.2 times for its industry rivals. (Southern Company’s stock trades over 13 times ebitda). Clearly Engie’s stock price is heavily discounted versus its peers. So heavily discounted in fact that if the market accorded Engie an industry average equity valuation the stock price would double. Said differently the value of the entire enterprise might be 50% higher, a shortfall that amounts to €30 billion.

But what accounts for a discount this steep? For one thing the market does not typically reward extremely complicated companies engaged in numerous lines of business. They are too hard to follow for industry analysts who may cover anywhere from 25 to 50 companies. In a way, highly diverse operations spanning the globe increase the probability that overall financial results will struggle to exceed the growth of the broader economy. And if diverse and complicated companies are mere proxies for their respective economies, why bother with the extra effort? It is simpler to buy the respective country's stock indexes. 

What to do? The new management, led by CEO Catherine MacGregor, has launched a drive to restructure this company into four key lines of business: renewable energy, energy solutions, networks, and thermal production and energy supply. The goal is to shrink the company's expansive footprint from 70 to 30 countries worldwide with a key focus on France (and Benelux countries), the US, Chile and Brazil. At the same time management’s goal is to cut €600 million of expenses in two years. And finally their goal is an “ambitious target of Net Zero Carbon by 2045 for us and our clients”. 

Engie’s gas utility comprises 30-40% of its total operations. In its recent strategic refocusing, the company emphasized its commitment to renewables via significant incremental capital expenditures for solar power plus onshore and offshore wind power development. The goal is 80 MWs of renewable electricity production by 2030. As an integrated natural gas company, it is not entirely surprising that Engie’s management believes that “gas is an essential lever in the energy transition.” In this regard the company is focused on natural gas in connection with renewable hydrogen production with a target of 4 GWs by 2030. This target also includes up to 100 filling stations dedicated to “hydrogen mobility”. Engie is advocating for a natural-gas-transition-to -renewables strategy in electric generation because it still has so much invested in non-renewable power generation stations. 

In short, Engie’s strategic dilemma is similar to that of US-based utilities and electric power generators. They retain a considerable investment in legacy power generation assets they would prefer not to write off prematurely to the detriment of future financial results. But coming to the wind and solar “party” in power generation in 2021 means they are a little late in acknowledging the preeminent role of renewables in the future power generation business. Meanwhile the company’s gas utility assets will either have to risk being “stranded” via mass electrification of the economy or will have to convert from natural gas to something else. In this respect we have to wonder if the stock market simply wrote off one third of Engie’s valuation, the gas business, and that accounts for the bulk of the discount in equity valuation. Or it is possible that the market is also ascribing lower earned return potential on this considerable incremental capital expenditures for renewables as well? A sort of double whammy as the market discounts legacy assets while assuming subpar returns on near term renewable investments.

Overall given its scope and scale we have little doubt that Engie has the expertise and resources to transform itself. However the company’s stock price discount may suggest market skepticism about the current pace of change.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Oil Really Doomed?

Next Post

Oil Prices Climb As Another Storm Hits The Gulf Coast
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com