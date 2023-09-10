Why The Oil Outage In Iraqi Kurdistan Continues

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.07 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 90.37 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.79 +0.77 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.587 -0.018 -0.69%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.653 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 days 87.61 +0.69 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.653 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 11 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 11 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 650 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 11 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 11 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 11 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 103 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 82.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Russia Still Expects Oil Export Revenue To Climb Through 2026

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

While pledges from OPEC+ members…

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

The total number of active…

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition

BYD and Tesla have surged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The Oil Outage In Iraqi Kurdistan Continues

By ZeroHedge - Sep 10, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey remain disrupted.
  • The future of Kurdistan's oil exports is extremely nuanced and depends on the interests of all actors, including global and regional major powers.
  • Adherence to the interim agreement with Baghdad will likely determine the future of the petroleum sector in Kurdistan.
Join Our Community
Erbil

In the coming weeks, Kurdistan's oil and gas sector faces a pivotal moment that could reshape the region's geopolitical landscape. Since March 25, 2023, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government have struggled to resume oil exports from Kurdistan, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration court. This impasse has significant implications for the KRG's economy and administration, leaving the path forward shrouded in uncertainty.

In 2007, a new chapter began for Kurdistan when its regional parliament approved the production of the region's oil and gas resources. Subsequently, the Ministry of Natural Resources was established to oversee these valuable assets. However, tensions escalated between Baghdad and Erbil due to Kurdistan's independent oil and gas exports via the Kurdistan pipeline, connected to the Turkish pipeline leading to the Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean Sea. This led Baghdad to sever the KRG's share of the federal budget and initiate legal proceedings against Turkey, ultimately culminating in the suspension of oil supplies on March 25, 2023.

Five months after oil shipments from Kurdistan were halted, at the start of September 2023, despite a quick agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi federal government and both sides' hopeful positive remarks on quickly restarting the export process, the trilateral or bilateral meetings between the parties in this dossier not only failed to reach a new agreement to resolve the disputes but also pushed a real trilateral solution further out of reach.

Related: Large Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

In light of this, it is evident that the future of Kurdistan's oil exports is extremely nuanced and depends on the interests of all actors, including global and regional major powers.

To be candid, the fate of Kurdistan’s oil is primarily shaped by regional and international interests rather than the local government’s needs. The two major parties leading the Kurdistan regional government are no longer the sole major participants in Kurdistan's oil destiny. As local party battles have intensified over the last several months, a lack of oil revenue has driven them farther apart, diminishing their ability to stand up to foreign interests in decisions about Kurdistan's oil.

Below are a number of key points to consider in Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil exports:

Politicking in the Kurdish Region: The divide among the main Kurdish parties, especially those within the KRG, makes it easier for external factors to undermine the constitutionally granted autonomy of the territory. Uniting the largest Kurdish parties may serve the region's interests in passing the ongoing state's hydrocarbon law.

Compliance with Commitments by Erbil and Baghdad: Adherence to the interim agreement, especially regarding budget legislation and the formation of a federal hydrocarbon law, will likely determine the future of the petroleum sector in Kurdistan. Any deviations from the agreement could force radical choices.

The Presence of Kurdistan Oil in Global Markets: The timing and feasibility of Kurdistan's oil production resumption and access to international buyers now depend on Baghdad and Ankara. Cooperation among Kurdish parties may influence Baghdad's decision to support exports, while domestic usage of Kurdistan's oil could raise financial and administrative challenges.

The KRG's Readiness for Resuming or Maintaining Oil Production: The KRG should be aware that oil-exporting governments with higher export capacities tend to have more influence in international politics. If the KRG's role in global energy security continues to be marginalized, it could impact international partners' willingness to invest in the region, potentially accelerating the decline of the territory's oil industry.

Global Powers’ Interests in Kurdistan’s Oil Flow: The interests of global powers, notably the United States and Russia, in the region's oil and gas industry will be influential. Convincing these nations that Kurdish oil and gas pose no threat to their interests is a key international strategy for Kurdish leaders.

International Market Factors: Future shifts in the international oil market's balance could impact the decision to restart Kurdistan's oil production, potentially driven by significant changes in oil prices or global market dynamics.

Kurdish and Iraqi Opposition Roles: The reactions of Kurdish and Iraqi opposition groups to the Baghdad-Erbil oil accord and potential challenges in the federal supreme court could temporarily halt oil production.

Europe’s Energy Security and Access to Natural Gas Sources: Europe's gas market balance may hold significance for the future of Kurdistan’s oil industry, depending on Europe's natural gas demand in the coming years.

IOCs Interests between Erbil and Baghdad: How oil firms in Kurdistan respond to contracts with the KRG if the Iraqi federal government offers them direct engagement with Baghdad may impact the industry's dynamics and lead to potential conflicts.

Turkish Interests: The possibility of returning to independent oil exports for Turkey may influence the financial attractiveness of different agreements for Ankara.

Possible scenarios for Kurdistan's oil and gas industry vary widely, from a resumption of exports under the Erbil-Baghdad deal to a continued halt in oil flow with increased pressure from Baghdad. The outcome depends on the intricate interplay of these factors, and the future of Kurdistan's oil sector remains deeply uncertain.

By Shahriar Sheikhlar for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asian Markets Flooded As Chinese Steel Glut Intensifies
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com