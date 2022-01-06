Why Pioneer Will Not Hedge Its Oil Production In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.74 +1.89 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.30 +1.50 +1.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.832 -0.050 -1.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.478 +0.032 +1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.025 +1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 77.85 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.025 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 37 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge

OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Add 400,000 Bpd Oil Production In February

OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Add 400,000 Bpd Oil Production In February

The OPEC+ group decided on…

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

The number of active drilling…

The EU Is Racing To Redefine “Green” As Energy Prices Soar

The EU Is Racing To Redefine “Green” As Energy Prices Soar

Sky-high energy prices are forcing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Pioneer Will Not Hedge Its Oil Production In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 06, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Pioneer Natural Resources has decided not to hedge its oil production this year
  • The company has already closed almost all of its hedges for 2022
  • Its peer, Occidental Petroleum announced it would stop hedging in November
Join Our Community

Pioneer Natural Resources has decided not to hedge its oil production this year, signaling that it expects robust fundamentals.

The company has already closed almost all of its hedges for 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing, and added that the decision would cost the company some $328 million this year. The benefits from higher prices could, however, offset this.

Last year, IHS Markit reported U.S. shale oil producers faced billions in losses from hedging their output at lower than market prices.

According to the consultancy, even though crude oil is trading at over $70 per barrel in July, when the report came out, U.S. shale producers are selling their barrels for an average of $55 because that's the price they hedged their future sales at.

For the first half of the year, IHS Markit says, losses had reached $7.5 billion, but if oil prices remained around $75 per barrel, this could add another $12 billion during the second half of the year as demand continued to improve.

At the time, some oil producers were already growing wary of hedging. According to a Reuters report from July, the previous month had seen a surge in hedging, but in July, companies were opting for a wait-and-see approach as prices continued strong.

Occidental Petroleum announced it would stop hedging in November. The company noted prices remain elevated and carry substantial upward potential, which motivated the decision.

"Our current oil and gas hedges will expire by the end of this year, and we have not added any new hedges for future periods," said chief financial officer Rob Peterson during a call with analysts in early November.

At the time, Pioneer said it planned to significantly reduce hedging this year, expecting prices for oil of between $80 and $100 per barrel. CEO Scott Sheffield noted the decline in OPEC spare capacity, saying, "I do think that we're getting in a very, very tighter market over the next several years. Unused capacity in OPEC+ is going to be used up in the next two years." 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis
Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com