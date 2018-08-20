Why Mexico’s Oil Production Could Fall Even Further

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.40 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 15 mins 72.21 +0.38 +0.53%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.947 +0.015 +0.51%
Mars US 15 mins 68.43 +1.72 +2.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 5 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Bonny Light 17 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.08 +0.80 +1.31%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.947 +0.015 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 70.50 +0.41 +0.58%
Murban 17 hours 72.86 +0.51 +0.70%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 66.49 +0.24 +0.36%
Basra Light 17 hours 72.05 +0.62 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 70.45 +0.23 +0.33%
Bonny Light 17 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Bonny Light 17 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Girassol 17 hours 71.78 +0.24 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.11 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.91 -0.25 -0.69%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 61.41 -0.25 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.36 -0.25 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.96 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 53.46 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.86 -0.25 -0.40%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.21 -0.25 -0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Giddings 17 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.63 +2.58 +3.79%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.38 +0.97 +1.63%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.88 +0.97 +1.57%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.42 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 19 minutes Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 44 mins Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid
  • 2 hours How To Explain 'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment of Rudy Giuliani?
  • 6 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 6 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 7 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 7 hours Western Canada Select price continues to sink
  • 5 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 4 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 18 mins Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 5 mins The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 4 hours Is NAFTA dead? Or near breakthrough?
  • 5 hours China still to keep Iran oil flowing amid U.S. sanctions

Breaking News:

Three Total North Sea Platform Shut Down As Strike Begins

Alt Text

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

As trade war tensions heat…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Inch Higher As Sanctions On Iran Kick In

Brent and WTI inched higher…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

Oil prices fell sharply on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Mexico’s Oil Production Could Fall Even Further

By Ron Patterson - Aug 20, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT offshore rig

Mexico oil production is in decline though, at the moment, not as steep as it was expected to be (at least by me – IEA predictions are closer).

Data is through June and comes from Pemex and National Hydrocarbons Information Center (CNIH)(both sites are pretty good).

For June C&C was 1870 kbpd, down 25 kbpd from May and 170 kbpd y-o-y. Yearly decline rates for each region are shown in the chart below. Production peaked in 2004/2005 at just over 3500 kbpd, so overall decline is approaching 50 percent.

(Click to enlarge)

Most of the decline has been in light oil and condensate, with heavy oil holding fairly level.

(Click to enlarge)

KU-MALOOB-ZAAP

The largest producer is the Ku-Maloob-Zaap complex (KMZ), which has been kept on a plateau, contrary to predictions of a decline starting about now from a Pemex presentation in 2012. The production has been maintained mainly by increasing flow from the Maloob field, and it looks like this has resulted in increased nitrogen production. Ku and Zaap production has been maintained, but the Ku field is getting close to exhaustion now. Ku is a medium oil at API 22°, while Maloob and Zaap produce heavy oil at API 12°. The two types of oil are processed separately so it’s not clear that decline in Ku can be fully replaced by the heavier oil fields, which I think also require more nitrogen for voidage replacement. Nitrogen injection to maintain production there was started in 2014, which was also when overall production came off a temporary plateau and started the current steady decline period. It would be interesting to know how the total available nitrogen is apportioned to the fields; presumably the total available is fixed and therefore so too is the net voidage replacement capacity and hence the total amount of heavy oil that can be produced. The nitrogen gas produced is (again presumably) reinjected so local compression capacity would also be a limit, for example there is still a high amount of nitrogen produced in Cantarell for relatively low oil production and eventually the same fate must befall KMZ.

There’s a six day shutdown planned for one FPSO operating on KMZ, which will knock 95 kbpd off, affecting July and August numbers.

(Click to enlarge)

REGIONAL DETAILS

There are four producing regions in Mexico, two onshore and two offshore. The offshore regions are where most of the new drilling and developments are occurring. The onshore basins are mature, show clear creaming curves for drilling, and with few new wells have declines that are steady and almost linear at the moment. Even the two marine areas show evidence that they are in late life stages with declining flow in almost all the fields and creaming of the well numbers. The charts show production stacked but the cumulative completed wildcat and development wells are shown as normal trends. Related: The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

(Click to enlarge)

Note Akal is by far the largest contributor to Cantarell, other fields are almost negligible by comparison.

(Click to enlarge)

MEXICO RESERVES

OIL

Remaining Mexico reserves have been falling continuously in all categories for several years. The chart shows estimates for oil reserves with 2P (i.e. ‘proven plus probable’, which is usually the best estimate for what is likely to be ultimately produced), with some of the larger fields highlighted, together with total P3 (‘possible’, which tends to decline to zero as a province plays out) and cumulative production since 1999, when data first became available. The offshore proportion of the 2P reserves is also highlighted. KMZ and Cantarell are still the fields with largest reserves, although Cantarell production is well below what might be expected given that its remaining reserves are nominally still enough to class it as a supergiant (and therefore possibly limited by nitrogen capacity – see above). Ek-Balam has been announced as a redevelopment and Abkatun was a large field, produced mostly in the 80s and 90s and now largely depleted.

The biggest reserve additions this year were for the Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli shallow fields, which Eni is developing as a fast track project with early production planned for next year and ramping to 100 kbpd in 2021. These fields show 2P total reserves at 413 mmboe, and 3P at 706 mmboe, with most of the ‘possible’ additions being natural gas rather than liquids.

The current overall R/P ratio is a respectable 17 years, representing a rise after fairly consistent slight falls in recent years.

(Click to enlarge)

There has been some excitement over the potential for significant deep-water discoveries, but so far there has not been much to show. What discoveries there have been presently only constitute P3 resources, as none of the fields have any firm development plans, and were revised down to a relatively minor 500 mmbbls from 780 mmbbls last year. There may also be some shale oil potential onshore but few exploratory wells have been drilled and I think no reserves have been booked so far.

Only three years since 1999 have had reserve replacement ratios greater than 100%. Many years’ numbers have actually been negative, some of them significantly so, and the estimated ultimate recovery has been revised slightly downwards overall. Related: Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Is A Boon For Russia

Note I’ve labeled the years against the end date for which the reserves and production apply, which is how most countries report them, but Mexico labels them by the reporting year (i.e. one year later).

NATURAL GAS

Natural gas reserves have been declining faster than oil, both for ultimate recovery and those remaining, but flattened out this year because of some onshore discoveries. There might be more discovery potential for gas than oil, with extensions of some of the Texas shale gas plays onshore and the deep water sites maybe turning out to be more gas prone.

(Click to enlarge)

MEXICO PETROLEUM IMPORTS AND EXPORTS

As the oil price has increased Mexico has returned to a neutral trade balance for petroleum related goods. The Mexican refining industry is running well below capacity; I think this is mainly because it cannot handle the heavier slate of domestic crude that has resulted as the light grades have been depleted faster, but also from general underinvestment on ageing plants. There have been attempts to open up the Mexico industry to foreign investment, but with limited success and some notably disappointing lease sales, and that effort may now reverse again with a recent change of government. The new Mexican president has said that he intends to end the import of foreign fuel within three years, that is not going to happen by a long way, and reverse the decline in oil production, that is not going to happen at all without several large and easily developed deep water discoveries and even then not in less than five to ten years – in fact some time during his second and third years the decrease from KMZ is likely to get very noticeable

(Click to enlarge)

By George Kaplan via Peakoilbarrel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran’s Warning To OPEC: No One Can Overtake Our Oil Quota

Next Post

New Gulf Of Mexico Leases Raise Concerns
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years
The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

 Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com