What Happens When You Mix New Solar Tech And Artificial Intelligence?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.33 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.01 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.85 +2.09 +5.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.24 -0.16 -0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.35 +1.99 +6.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.60 +1.99 +4.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 47.15 +1.99 +4.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.50 +1.99 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 41.00 +1.99 +5.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 45.75 +1.99 +4.55%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.25 +1.99 +5.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 48.31 -2.06 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +2.00 +5.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.48 +1.99 +3.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 17 hours Gold.
  • 9 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 23 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 2 hours On Venezuela
  • 1 day Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 1 day Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol

Breaking News:

UN: South Sudan’s Oil Patch Is Living On Borrowed Time

Alt Text

Coronavirus Meltdown Continues As Brent Drops Below $50

The oil price crash continued…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Fight To Retain Regional Power

The power dynamics in the…

Alt Text

What’s Next For Omani Oil?

Oman has some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Happens When You Mix New Solar Tech And Artificial Intelligence?

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 03, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Perovskite solar cells

The writing is on the wall. Every major global governmental agency is warning of the imminent tipping point towards catastrophic climate change, even the world’s largest oil company Saudi Aramco is now talking about reaching peak oil within the next 20 years, and the International Energy Agency projects that it will happen in more like 10. Solar and wind are cheaper than ever, and large-scale solar mega-projects are quickly becoming the norm. 

It makes sense, then, that even the supermajor oil companies are diversifying their portfolios and investing in their own demise--also known as the renewable energy sector. Way back in July, 2017 Oilprice reported that France’s Total S.A. was “leading the charge on renewables”. At the time, Total’s website boasted: “For Total, contributing to the development of renewable energies is as much a strategic choice as an industrial responsibility. We are doing our part to diversify the global energy mix by investing in renewables, with a strategic focus on solar energy and bioenergies.”

In the past three years, many other major oil and gas companies have followed suit and begun investing more heavily in renewables, which is great news for the clean energy industry, which has long struggled with inadequate research and development funding from either the public or the private sector. Just this month Oilprice reported on another supermajor diving into the clean energy game: Royal Dutch Shell is investing in a clean energy combo platter in the Dutch North Sea with an offshore wind farm which will create energy to be used for the production of green hydrogen, which is one of the cleanest fuel sources possible, releasing only water vapor when combusted.  Related: The Ultimate Guide To Well Logging

Other, smaller oil and gas companies have also been climbing aboard the clean energy train. This month it was reported that “for the past six years, a major US oil and gas holding company has been collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Lab on new breakthrough perovskite solar cell research.” that company is Hunt Consolidated, Inc., the umbrella company that includes the nearly hundred-year-old Hunt Oil and the much younger branch known as Hunt Perovskite Technologies.

According to reporting by CleanTechnica, this novel perovskite research being pushed forward by Hunt “could have a profound, widespread impact on the energy marketplace and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables [...] because perovskite technology can push down solar costs far below today’s costs. Perovskite solar cells are also lighter and more flexible, which means they have a greater range of application.” 

These perovskite solar cells are also efficient and easy to scale up for mass production, as they can be “printed” without needing too much customization for the production process, as they use “a relatively conventional high-volume manufacturing process.” That being said, these cells are still a ways away from being mass produced, much less from hitting the market. While researchers have “worked out the kinks” according to CleanTechnica, these cells are “only just beginning to edge out of the laboratory.” Related: Why Hydrogen Stocks Are Soaring

The CleanTechnica article also suggests that this Hunt venture is particularly special because it’s not just driven by expanding their horizontal market share, unlike other oil companies branching into renewable resources. Comparing the Hunt perovskite project to renewable energy projects by supermajor BP and major Italian energy company Enel, CleanTechnica makes the argument that although “other global oil and gas stakeholders are venturing into renewable energy” these projects are “mainly focused on market-proven technologies that don’t disrupt their fossil fuel business, at least not for the time being,” whereas Hunt’s project has potential to create serious market disruption and real positive change. 

Hunt is not the only company working on the future of perovskite solar cells, which are thought to be superior to more antiquated silicon-based cells. The University of Central Florida seems to be dreaming even bigger, pairing perovskite solar cell technology with artificial intelligence to “make generating energy from the sun even more ubiquitous by creating a spray coating that can be used on bridges, houses, or even skyscrapers so they can be energy self-sufficient.” These lofty goals, paired with the advances being made by companies like Hunt, point to a sunny future indeed. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound As Central Banks Intervene
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com