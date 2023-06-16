U.S. Shale Patch Sees Rig Count Decline By 8 This Week

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.33 +0.71 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.22 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.53 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.091 +3.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.663 +0.021 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.663 +0.021 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 564 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Exports Hit A 5-Year High

Supertanker Rates Soar As Middle East Oil Shipments Jump

Supertanker Rates Soar As Middle East Oil Shipments Jump

Daily rates for chartering an…

World Bank Calls For Fossil Fuel Subsidies To Be Redirected

World Bank Calls For Fossil Fuel Subsidies To Be Redirected

The World Bank is calling…

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices got a rare…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Patch Sees Rig Count Decline By 8 This Week

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 16, 2023, 12:33 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rig

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 8 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday, falling by 57 from in the last six weeks.

The total rig count fell to 687 this week—53 rigs below this time last year. The current count is 388 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs declined by 4 this week to 552. Gas rigs slipped 5, reaching 130. Gas rigs are now 24 below where they were a year ago, while oil rigs are 32 below. Miscellaneous rigs rose by 1.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 4—and are now 3 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford rose by 2, but was down 9 rigs from this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells (which is cheaper than drilling new wells), rose by 10 in the week ending June 9, to 266. The number of fracking crews for the week measured rose for the first time after five consecutive weekly declines. The frac spread count is 17 less than this time last year.

Despite the trend of decreasing drilling activity, crude oil production levels in the United States were flat in the week ending June 9, at 12.4 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates—the highest level since April 2020. U.S. production levels are now up 500,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 1:30: p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.65 (+0.92%) on the day at $71.27.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.53 (+0.70%) at $76.20 per barrel on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The EV Charging Challenge: U.S. Needs A Million More Stations By 2030
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker
Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer

Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com