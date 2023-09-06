Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

G20 To Pursue More Renewables And Carbon Capture

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Shell has scrapped its ambitious…

Drilling Continues To Disappoint As Oil Prices Climb

Drilling Continues To Disappoint As Oil Prices Climb

The total number of active…

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

The increasingly constrained global supplies…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Set To Escalate Energy Trade Dispute With Mexico

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2023, 8:31 AM CDT
  • The Biden Administration has asked U.S. energy firms to document how Mexico’s recent energy policies have affected their business.
  • Mexico’s protectionist energy policies have led to state-owned majors being awarded contracts and permits ahead of U.S. companies.
  • The U.S. has expressed concerns that the energy policies aren’t consistent with Mexico’s commitments under the USMCA.
Mexico

The U.S. Administration has asked oil and gas firms and renewable energy companies to document how Mexico’s recent energy policies have hampered their business and investments in the U.S.’s neighbor to the south, sources with knowledge of the plans have told Reuters.

The Biden Administration and U.S. energy companies have been frustrated by Mexico’s protectionist policies in the energy sector, which have denied permits to American companies to operate in Mexico while the country has awarded contracts and permits to the local state-owned majors.

The U.S. Administration has now asked for affidavits from the American companies in the clearest sign yet that the U.S. would seek an independent dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to Reuters’ sources.

Since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office at the end of 2018, he has passed many laws favoring state oil giant Pemex and the national power company, Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), as the leftist president has sought a greater role for its state-held energy firms and has tried to overturn some of the energy reforms of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto. 

The U.S. has expressed concerns over the priority status of Mexico’s state energy firms under López Obrador, which gives those companies an unfair advantage over U.S. producers and U.S.-produced energy under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Big Oil companies, such as Chevron and Marathon Petroleum, alongside a host of solar and wind energy companies, have struggled to obtain permits to operate in Mexico.

The United States requested last year formal consultations with Mexico under the USMCA over Mexico’s recent energy policies, which the U.S. argues prioritize Mexican state energy firms at the expense of American companies.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico’s energy policies and their consistency with Mexico’s commitments under the USMCA,” United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at the time.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

