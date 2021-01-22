U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Rally Takes A Breather

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.25 -0.88 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.37 -0.73 -1.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 31 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 39.23 -0.28 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 33 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Khashoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 1 hour The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 26 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 2 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 8 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 12 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 18 mins GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 13 mins CIA Death Squads
  • 12 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Did I Miss Something?
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas

Breaking News:

Elon Musk To Give $100 Million To ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Technology

Biden To Kill Keystone XL Pipeline, Rejoin Paris Agreement

Biden To Kill Keystone XL Pipeline, Rejoin Paris Agreement

On his first day in…

The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

With the Biden Administration likely…

Biden Plans To Kill Keystone XL Oil Pipeline

Biden Plans To Kill Keystone XL Oil Pipeline

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Rally Takes A Breather

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 22, 2021, 12:12 PM CST
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 5 to 378.

The oil and gas rig count has risen for nine weeks in a row for a total gain of 68.

The oil rig count increased by 2 this week, while the number of gas rigs increased by 3. The number of miscellaneous rigs was unchanged.

Total oil and gas rigs in the United States are now 416 less than this time last year as we reach the one year mark since the coronavirus madness took hold.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States stayed the same for the ending January 15, at 11.0 million barrels of oil per day for the sixth week in a row—still 2.1 million bpd off the all-time high reached earlier this year.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week by 11. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 172 active rigs, and down 72 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw a decrease in the number of rigs by 1 this week, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 188, or 217 below this time last year.

Check back here later for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread by Primary Vision.

WTI and Brent were both trading sharply down on Friday on increased Covid-19 cases in China and the UK, and persistent lockdowns that are continuing to stymie oil demand growth.  

At 1:04 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading down 1.26% on the day at $52.46, though still up $0.20 per barrel on the week, while Brent was trading down 1.05% on the day, at $55.51, up $0.50 for the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bearish EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Prices Lower

Next Post

Oil Tumbles As Chinese COVID Cases Rise
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets

U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com