U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.98 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.98 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.725 -0.124 -4.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.08 -1.08 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.56 +0.86 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.51 +0.86 +1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.86 +0.86 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.42 +0.36 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

The ExxonMobil Papers

The ExxonMobil Papers

Two weeks ago, the prestigious…

Oil And Gas In For Turbulent Year As Governments And Industry Butt Heads

Oil And Gas In For Turbulent Year As Governments And Industry Butt Heads

According to a new report…

Oilfield Services Shine As Energy Earnings Lift Off

Oilfield Services Shine As Energy Earnings Lift Off

As earnings season kicks off,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Again

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 27, 2023, 12:18 PM CST
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count stayed at 771 this week—161 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022, and 304 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 4 this week, to 609. Gas rigs rose by 4, to 160. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 3, while rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose during the week ending January 20. The frac spread count is now 258, up 4 from the previous week. This is 7 fewer crews than a month ago and 1 more than a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same at 12.2 million bpd level in the week ending January 20, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 600,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.96 on the day (-1.19%) at $80.04 per barrel.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.73 (-0.83%) at $86.74 per barrel on the day, and up about $0.40 per barrel compared to last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $79.56 minutes after the data release, down nearly 1.79% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Sodium-Ion Batteries Just Got More Competitive

Next Post

U.S. May Step In As Peace Process Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Drags On
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com