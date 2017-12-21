The Top 8 Unknowns In 2018's Energy Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 hours 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 20 hours 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 17 hours 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 1 day 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 1 day 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 71 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 71 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 71 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 71 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 71 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 71 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 1 day 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 20 hours Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 22 hours Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 23 hours New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 1 day Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 1 day Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 2 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 2 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 2 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 2 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 2 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 2 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 3 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 3 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 3 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 3 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 3 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 3 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 3 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 4 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 4 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 4 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 4 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 4 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 4 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 5 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 5 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 5 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 5 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 5 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 7 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 8 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 8 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 8 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Alt Text

How Cryptocurrencies Are Reshaping The Oil Trade

Last week, Venezuela announced it…

Alt Text

Oil Trades Sideways Ahead Of Christmas

It is set to be…

Alt Text

Two Factors Driving Electric Aircraft

Two factors are driving the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Peter Tertzakian

Peter Tertzakian

Peter is an economist, investment strategist, author and public speaker on issues vital to the future of energy. He has clocked over 30 years of…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Top 8 Unknowns In 2018's Energy Markets

By Peter Tertzakian - Dec 21, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Refinery

It’s that time of year when we flip our calendars to a new start.

For pundits like me, it’s customary to make a listicle about the year to come – the usual predictions about things like OPEC, energy consumption, commodity prices and electric vehicle sales in China. But I decided to fold from that no-win game a while back.

In this age of disruption, there are too many unknowns to honestly predict what will happen next week, let alone 52 of them into the future. So instead of predicting outcomes, I’ve decided to list the top eight unknowns in energy markets for 2018

  1. Collateral disruption– Bringing on energy projects needs a lot of investment. The shakeup of capital markets is inflicting opaque, collateral disruption to the energy business too. Financial technologies are altering fund flows, market liquidity and access to capital. You thought self-driving cars were the only thing that could affect the oil business? How about robo-trading in debt and equity markets? Energy executives now need to be ‘fintech’ experts too.
  2. Bitcoin after-effects– Crypto-currencies like Bitcoin have seemingly little to do with energy, other than using absurd amounts of electricity. But the underlying blockchain technology will be transformative to financing, supplying and consuming primary energy resources. Bitcoin-mania is legitimizing and accelerating blockchain transaction platforms. Be prepared: Yet-to-be-understood changes to the energy business are coming faster than most people think.
  3. Cartel discipline– Some have suggested that North American oil companies should join the OPEC cartel. There is no need. Western investors joined OPEC in the second half of 2017 by restricting equity capital to oil producers. A new “show me your returns, not your production growth” mantra is restraining oil company spending, and therefore the US rig count. But will it be enough to reign in oil output in 2018? And which will crack first when a barrel of WTI oil hits $US 60/B: Investor discipline or OPEC discipline?
  4. Will Russia continue to side with OPEC?As oil prices nudge higher, the incentive to produce more gets sweeter. Outside of OPEC, Russia has the greatest productive clout. Their cloaked restraint, or lack thereof, in a $US 60/B world will determine whether oil goes to $US 75/B or $US 45/B. Putin will keep us guessing.
  5. Middle Eastern geopolitics– Does this obvious uncertainty really need to be mentioned? Yes, because the world’s dependency on this unstable region is becoming greater and greater. World oil consumption will be breaching 100 million barrels-a-day in 2018, at a time when the Middle East’s cold war is ratcheting up. The uncertainty of whether an outage will occur is only exceeded by the uncertainty of what will happen in the event of a supply disruption.
  6. Canadian natural gas prices– Prolific wells are delivering an almost unlimited supply of low-cost gas across North America. At times the stuff is coming out of the ground for free. This new reality is redefining production, storage, transportation, consumption – and price. Right now, the outlook for Canadian gas is bearish; but wide arbitrages against higher-priced US and international markets have never lasted. The unknown is: for how long?
  7. The electric vehicle halo– Tesla’s Model 3 will gain traction next year, and other automakers will introduce more EV models. Sales penetration into the passenger market will accelerate, creating more uncertainty about future oil demand. Yet perception won’t be reality any time soon; oil demand is rising above the 10 year average. And oil use goes far beyond turning wheels. Unknown: When will people realize that their energy consuming habits don’t match their perceptions of changing supply?
  8. Compliance with Paris– By 2018 the climate change accord will be three years in the works. The realization will begin to set in that the targets have a high probability of being unachievable – within most countries, and globally as a whole. The biggest unknown to energy markets is what the world governing bodies will do after waking up to this realization.

Related: U.S. Asks China To Implement New Oil Sanctions On North Korea

Yet there are some things I’m confident in predicting in 2018. Global energy consumption will keep rising. Producers of the future will be able deliver more Joules to markets with greater efficiency. And the divide between companies that know how to deal with unknowns and those that don’t will widen in a world that is becoming less certain.

What to do? Companies of the future have to adjust to an opportunistic mindset of competing in a fray of increasing unknowns, instead of seeking solace in over-confident predictions that confirm pre-disposed biases. In short, be skeptical of forecasts; keep an open mind; become more flexible and adaptable.

Of course, we all wish for a world when our energy decisions were much simpler. Momentary escape is possible. Put a log in the fireplace. Gather with family and friends. Enjoy the Holiday Season. Best wishes to all for 2018.

By Peter Tertzakian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

Next Post

Oil Prices Stable On Flat Oil Rig Count
Peter Tertzakian

Peter Tertzakian

Peter is an economist, investment strategist, author and public speaker on issues vital to the future of energy. He has clocked over 30 years of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

 Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

 OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com