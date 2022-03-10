These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 106.0 -2.68 -2.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 109.0 -2.11 -1.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 4.631 +0.105 +2.32%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 3.296 -0.168 -4.85%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 3.157 -0.137 -4.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.157 -0.137 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 127.6 +4.77 +3.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 130.2 +4.78 +3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 118.1 -8.47 -6.69%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 127.3 -8.84 -6.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.4 -9.00 -6.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 10 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 17 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

Is A U.S. Oil Export Ban “The Stupidest Thing You Could Ever Imagine”?

Oil Stocks Are Trading At A Deep Discount Right Now

Oil Stocks Are Trading At A Deep Discount Right Now

US oil & gas stocks…

The Very Real Risk of Russian Cyberattacks On The West’s Energy Infrastructure

The Very Real Risk of Russian Cyberattacks On The West’s Energy Infrastructure

As Russia continues its unjustifiable…

U.S. Oil & Gas Association President: “Cut The Crap And Approve Our Permits”

U.S. Oil & Gas Association President: “Cut The Crap And Approve Our Permits”

America’s oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

By Oxford Business Group - Mar 10, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Several emerging markets are moving to develop EV production capacity.
  • Thailand and Indonesia have offered a range of incentives to boost the industry.
  • Auto exporters in particular are recognising a need to transition to EVs.
Join Our Community

As demand for environmentally sustainable transport grows, a number of emerging markets are ramping up their efforts to incentivize the sale and production of electric vehicles (EVs). One of the latest attempts to stimulate growth in the sector in Thailand, which last month approved a package of incentives designed to establish itself as a regional leader in the field.

As part of a plan to encourage the purchase of EVs, the measures include a 40% reduction in import duty on completely built EVs costing up to BT2m ($60,500) and a 20% reduction on EVs valued between BT2m and BT7m ($60,500-$212,000).

In addition, the government announced that it will cut excise tax on imported EVs from 8% to 2%, which is expected to add 7000 EVs to the country’s fleet within a year.

Meanwhile, in a bid to bolster EV production in the country, eligible car manufacturers will receive subsidies of between BT70,000 and BT150,000 ($2120-$4540) for each car produced, and BT18,000 ($545) for each electric motorcycle.

The incentives support the country’s strategic plan, which aims to ensure that EVs will account for 30% of all vehicles produced in Thailand by 2030.

The most recent measures come on the back of previous incentives designed to accelerate the growth of the EV industry. In November 2020 Thailand’s Board of Investment introduced excise duty reductions and corporate income tax holidays for those investing in the space.

As one of South-east Asia’s leading industrial producers and carmakers, with annual vehicle production figures of around 2m, Thailand is well positioned to capitalise on the shift towards electric mobility.

Indonesia leverages natural advantages

Thailand is not alone in the region when it comes to building up its EV capacity, with Indonesia also unveiling a series of measures in recent years.

In September 2020 the country released its Electric Vehicle Roadmap, which outlined plans to produce 600,000 four-wheeled EVs and 2.45m two-wheeled EVs annually by 2030.

This was accompanied by a series of tariff reductions and other benefits for those investing in the sector, while in March 2021 four state-owned enterprises formed the Indonesia Battery Corporation, tasked with managing the EV battery industry.

The developments seem to have had the desired effect.

In December 2020 South Korean multinational LG and the Indonesian government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with regard to a $9.8bn EV battery investment deal. As part of the MoU, in September last year, LG and carmaker Hyundai started construction on a $1.1bn EV battery plant, which is expected to produce enough batteries to power 150,000 EVs once completed.

Related: Shell Is Betting Big On Offshore Wind Following UK Ban On Russian Oil

Furthermore, Hyundai will become the first company to produce EVs in Indonesia, with new models expected from its Cikarang plant later this year.

Although the EV market is still at a nascent stage, representing just 0.5% of Indonesia’s total car sales in the first half of last year, the country does have one key advantage in its quest to expand production: nickel.

Indonesia is home to around one-quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, a key component in the production of batteries. Given that batteries account for around 35% of the production costs of an EV, a steady supply of nickel could significantly reduce Indonesia’s manufacturing expenses and thus make the industry more competitive.

Emerging markets reacting to demand

Although the global EV market is dominated by China, Europe, and the US, emerging markets – as seen in the case of Thailand and Indonesia – are looking to capitalize on growing demand and carve off their own slice of market share.

According to the International Energy Agency, the total number of electric cars, trucks, vans, and buses is set to increase from 11m to 145m by the end of the decade.

The need to move to electric mobility will be all the more pressing for existing auto-producing countries, with preferences in many markets shifting rapidly towards electric-powered vehicles.

For example, last year the EU proposed measures that would essentially ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

As a country that exports 64% of its manufactured vehicles abroad, including to EU markets Germany, France, and Belgium, South Africa is an emerging market that has identified the need to develop its EV capacity.

Although production levels remain low and the vehicles are subject to heavy taxes, government support exists for a transition. In October last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the shift towards EV production would be “fast-tracked”, with many in the industry expecting incentives to be implemented.

Elsewhere, Morocco, another key automotive exporter to Europe, has already taken its first steps towards an EV-centric future. Last year German carmaker Opel began EV manufacturing in the country, with the Rocks-e model to be the first completely electric passenger car manufactured in North Africa.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down

Next Post

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com