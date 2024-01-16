Get Exclusive Intel
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

The World’s Top 50 Power-Hungry Data Center Markets

By ZeroHedge - Jan 16, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Northern Virginia's data centers, numbering nearly 300, have a combined power capacity of 2,552 MW, handling over one-third of global online traffic.
  • Beijing, with a capacity of 1,799 MW, and Tokyo catching up at 865 MW, lead the Asia Pacific region in data center market size.
  • In Europe, London (1,053 MW) and Frankfurt (864 MW) are the largest data center clusters, driven by local enterprise and organizational demand.
Data Center

We live in an information-abundant digital world, where data is the new currency, and data centers are the vaults that protect and power it.

The amount of data created each year has skyrocketed from 2 zettabytes in 2010 to 44 zettabytes (44 trillion gigabytes) in 2020. This has surged demand for data storage and processing, leading to the construction of massive data centers around the world.

So, where are the biggest data centers?

In this graphic,Visual Capitalist's Julie Peasley uses 2023 data from Cushman & Wakefield to shed light on the biggest data center markets.

The Biggest Data Center Markets

Today, it is estimated that there are over 8,000 data centers in the world.

Many of these centers end up clustered together due to beneficial infrastructure and provisions from local governments and utilities. They also need lots of power, often at least 100 MW for each center, making power consumption one of the best ways to measure total market size.

While a majority of these data center markets are in the United States, some of them are scattered across Asia and Europe.

Rank

Data Center Market

Country

Capacity (MW)

1

Northern Virginia

???????? United States

2,552

2

Beijing

???????? China

1,799

3

London

???????? United Kingdom

1,053

4

Singapore

???????? Singapore

876

5

Tokyo

???????? Japan

865

6

Frankfurt

???????? Germany

864

7

Shanghai

???????? China

725

8

Sydney

???????? Australia

667

9

Dallas

???????? United States

654

10

Silicon Valley

???????? United States

615

11

Phoenix

???????? United States

615

12

Chicago

???????? United States

555

13

Amsterdam

???????? Netherlands

531

14

Hong Kong

???????? Hong Kong

417

15

New York City - Northern New Jersey

???????? United States

392

16

Paris

???????? France

391

17

Portland

???????? United States

382

18

Mumbai

???????? India

380

19

Atlanta

???????? United States

360

20

Seoul

???????? South Korea

330

21

Dublin

???????? Ireland

304

22

Toronto

???????? Canada

267

23

Osaka

???????? Japan

241

24

Los Angeles

???????? United States

206

25

Salt Lake City

???????? United States

203

26

Las Vegas

???????? United States

173

27

Johannesburg

???????? South Africa

161

28

Querétaro

???????? Mexico

150

29

Melbourne

???????? Australia

149

30

Jakarta

???????? Indonesia

144

31

Montreal

???????? Canada

127

32

São Paulo

???????? Brazil

122

33

Madrid

???????? Spain

120

34

Milan

???????? Italy

111

35

Zurich

???????? Switzerland

111

36

Delhi

???????? India

110

37

Seattle

???????? United States

105

38

Boston

???????? United States

95

39

Reykjavík

???????? Iceland

88

40

Kuala Lumpur

???????? Malaysia

87

41

Warsaw

???????? Poland

86

42

Denver

???????? United States

78

43

Stockholm

???????? Sweden

74

44

Munich

???????? Germany

67

45

Santiago

???????? Chile

61

46

Berlin

???????? Germany

60

47

Chennai

???????? India

57

48

Marseille

???????? France

50

49

Oslo

???????? Norway

48

50

Columbus

???????? United States

41

With nearly 300 data centers, including many AWS servers, the Northern Virginia data center market is the largest in the world. Data centers in the region are estimated to handle more than one-third of global online traffic.

In 2023, Northern Virginia data centers had a combined power consumption capacity of 2,552 MW. That’s four times the capacity of the next closest American markets, Dallas (654 MW) and Silicon Valley (615 MW).

The second-biggest market, Beijing, has a measured capacity of 1,799 MW. Though it is currently the only market with an operational capacity of over 1,000 MW in the Asia Pacific Region, Tokyo (865 MW) appears to be catching up fast.

Europe’s biggest data center clusters are in London (1,053 MW) and Frankfurt (864 MW), largely due to demand from large local enterprises and organizations. It’s no coincidence that they are major hubs for government and commerce—the world’s largest data center markets are near capital cities, as historically, governments (and their militaries) were the first to invest in internet infrastructure.

Future of Data

Data centers will continue growing in scale and expanding into new markets to meet the demands of digitalization.

Already the wider adoption of artificial intelligence has changed where internet data is flowing. And with increasing digital demands, the amount of energy needed to power these centers also increases.

That has increasingly put the spotlight not just on companies and data center markets, but on the energy they’re using. With massive power consumption requirements, efficiency and sustainability become increasingly important, and not every market is prioritizing efficient sources of electricity.

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

