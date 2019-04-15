The World’s Most Unorthodox Oil Nation

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.48 +0.08 +0.13%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.18 -0.37 -0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 67.50 -0.54 -0.79%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.44 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 19 hours 68.95 -0.69 -0.99%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Bonny Light 19 hours 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 71.80 +0.11 +0.15%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.34 -0.61 -0.94%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.82 -0.77 -1.08%
Bonny Light 19 hours 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Bonny Light 19 hours 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Girassol 19 hours 71.20 -0.69 -0.96%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.44 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 50.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.64 +0.46 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 60.64 +0.31 +0.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 64.74 +0.31 +0.48%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 59.64 +0.31 +0.52%
Peace Sour 2 hours 57.64 +0.31 +0.54%
Peace Sour 2 hours 57.64 +0.31 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.79 +0.21 +0.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.99 +0.16 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 hours 58.74 +0.31 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.61 +0.75 +1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Giddings 19 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.59 -0.68 -0.94%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.35 -0.49 -0.85%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.54 +0.31 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil at $40
  • 6 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 2 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 hours Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
  • 8 hours Headlines "AS RIG COUNT DECLINES WTI GOES HIGHER:. First, US "Oil" Rig count went up 2. Second that's right in the middle of Spring "CYCLONE" storm hitting DJ Basin, Powder River Basin, Bakken Basin, Oklahoma Stack Basin.
  • 27 mins What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 41 mins Is Canada hosed?
  • 15 hours Top 3 Skills for Traders
  • 14 hours Reuters Headline: Russia, OPEC may ditch oil deal to fight for market share: Russian minister
  • 21 hours Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 1 day Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity In Leveraging Hybrid Tech
  • 21 hours O&G now in the Magical Goldilocks Zone of $70 Brent
  • 7 hours Gas Flaring
  • 8 hours Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline

Breaking News:

South Sudan’s Oil Flow Not Impacted By Unrest In Sudan

Alt Text

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence has started to…

Alt Text

Big Oil Scrambles To Cut Tesla’s Lifeline

The oil lobby is trying…

Alt Text

IEA: Saudi Oil Production Falls To Two-Year Low

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Most Unorthodox Oil Nation

By Kurt Cobb - Apr 15, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Equinor Norway

In what seemed like an episode of the Norwegian television drama Occupied, Norway's largest political party joined smaller ones in the nation's parliament to prevent oil exploration in the scenic Lofoten archipelago. The Labor Party's environmental wing made climate change and scenic beauty big issues.

Unlike another contentious oil resource, Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, these islands get around 1 million visitors each year. That implies that many Norwegians have actually seen the islands.

In the history of oil-rich nations, Norwegians have followed an unorthodox path. While most such nations have chosen to subsidize domestic prices of petroleum products or at least keep them cheap by policy, Norway has taxed consumption of oil and oil products as if the country were an importer trying to economize on petroleum use.

A recent Bloomberg survey showed that the average price of a gallon of gas worldwide was $3.48. The range was 1 cent in Venezuela to $7.61 in Hong Kong. Norway ranked second highest at $6.89.

Even more strange is that Norway has become a leading market for all-electric cars. About one-third of all new cars sold in the country last year were all-electric. Of course, Norway has very large hydroelectric resources, resources which produced 93.6 percent of the country's electricity in February 2019, the most recent month for which data is available. But these copious hydropower resources have long been available and didn't prevent the country from becoming dependent on petroleum-fueled transportation just like the rest of the world.

Norway also made a fateful and propitious decision shortly after the discovery of its oil and natural gas riches in the North Sea. The country decided to invest much of the tax revenue derived from oil and gas in a sovereign wealth fund to be managed on behalf of the Norwegian people for use by future generations. Most oil-rich nations choose to spend their oil wealth as quickly as it comes in. Today, based on current exchange rates, the Norwegian fund has more than $1 trillion invested, making it the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.

The fund has been used to smooth out government spending at times of low oil prices. Officially, it is a pension fund. But, it has no formal pension obligations. Norway believed at the time of the fund's formation that the fund would help provide support for pensions to its aging population. Related: Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Now, here is one truly astounding recent change to the fund's investment strategy. The fund will begin phasing out oil and gas exploration and production companies from its portfolio. That still leaves large integrated majors. The ostensible reason for the change is to make the fund "less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices."

The lure of oil wealth seems irresistible. But here is a country that has avoided most of the traps that come from a bonanza of mineral wealth. By managing its oil wealth for the long term and by keeping domestic fuel prices high in a way that makes electric vehicles attractive, Norway has actually partially prepared itself for a post-oil society.

In fact, Norway has a goal of phasing out all fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025. That will probably not happen on schedule. But the fact that the Norwegians set such a goal tells us that they have a much more mature attitude towards oil than most of the rest of the world.

Those who want to drill in the Lofoten islands say that Norway is forgoing substantial wealth and that the oil under the island chain is needed if Norway is going to arrest the ongoing decline in its oil production. Norway's oil production (defined as crude including lease condensate) peaked in 1997 at more than 3.1 million barrels per day (mbpd). Production in 2018 slumped to just over 1.5 mbpd.*

But Norway had long planned for the day when its oil production would decline. If only the rest of the world had thought ahead to such a day, we would not be faced with the specter of the inevitable decline in oil production worldwide and no viable plan for coping with it.

*Norway's natural gas production, however, reached a record in 2018 of almost 4.4 trillion cubic feet. Norway is Europe's second largest supplier of natural gas imports (38.8 percent) after Russia (40.6 percent).

By Kurt Cobb

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Think Tank: Mexico’s New Refinery Already Doomed

Next Post

The U.S. Is Losing Influence In The World’s Biggest Oil Region
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade
BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

 Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

 Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

 Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com