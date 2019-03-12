The Oil Majors Aiming To Save Alaska’s LNG Dreams

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 56.87 +0.08 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.67 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Mars US 33 mins 64.27 +0.48 +0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
Urals 17 hours 64.83 +0.71 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.69 +1.20 +2.05%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 2 days 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 2 days 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.13 +0.41 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.94 +0.72 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.39 +0.72 +1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.09 +0.72 +1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.29 +0.72 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.73 -0.51 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.82 +0.08 +0.16%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.32 +0.08 +0.15%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 +1.02 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 16 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 mins Big Plans: Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million E-Cars Over Next Decade
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 9 hours 'All-or-nothing' U.S. Approach Toward North Korea Won't Work
  • 9 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 2 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 3 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 5 mins Go Green or Die
  • 11 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 13 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 15 hours OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 10 hours Does a Price Hike Suggest Trouble Ahead For Tesla?

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Alt Text

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

Barclays economists say that many…

Alt Text

Is Norway’s Oil & Gas Selloff A Mistake?

The decision of Norway’s sovereign…

Alt Text

Kashmir Conflict Has Riyadh On Edge

The short outburst of violence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Oil Majors Aiming To Save Alaska’s LNG Dreams

By Tim Daiss - Mar 12, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG

Less than two weeks after Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy  cast doubt over the $43 billion Alaska LNG project, two oil majors have resuscitated hope that the massive capex project could go forward after all.

The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC)  said on late Friday that it had signed a collaboration agreement with oil majors BP and ExxonMobil to look for ways to help advance the state-owned company’s proposed project. “Our respective organizations share an interest in the successful commercialization of Alaska’s stranded North Slope natural gas,” AGDC Interim President Joe Dubler said in a statement. “Both BP and ExxonMobil possess world-class LNG expertise which may help AGDC responsibly advance this project with maximum efficiency for the benefit of Alaskans, and I welcome their collaboration.,” he added. The AGDC is the state-run company in charge of developing the Alaska LNG project.

The disclosure comes after considerable headwinds for the state’s LNG project proposal. Gov. Dunleavy, who took office in December, has been taking a different approach to the project that has been earmarked to send LNG cargoes to Asia-Pacific, a region that accounts for 72 percent of global LNG demand, with that amount projected to reach at least 75 percent amid more demand coming from China.

New AGDC focus

Dunleavy made changes to the AGDC board in January, also replacing pro-Alaska LNG project AGDC president Keith Meyer with Joe Dubler who is also taken a more cautious approach to the project and its financial feasibility. Dubler told legislators during a Feb. 27 Alaska Senate Finance subcommittee meeting that the quasi-state corporation holding the state’s dream of a large natural gas pipeline project is in the process of scaling back while evaluating the technical and commercial viability of the project. Dubler, who officially took the helm at AGDC on Feb. 1, emphasized that Gov. Dunleavy replaced four board members and hired him to “refocus the corporation.”

“If it is (viable) we’re going to solicit world-class partners for FEED, which is front-end engineering and design and completion of regulatory efforts,” Dubler said at the meeting. “If we do all of our work and we determine that the project does not look like it’s going to be viable we will wind the project down, close the corporation up and return all the current funds that remain to the General Fund,” he added.

Related: Blackout Shuts Down Venezuela’s Oil Exports

Both Gov. Dunleavy and Dubler’s tone is a sharp contrast to both Meyer and former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who pressed ahead with the project against seeming insurmountable odds, including the withdrawal in 2016 of three oil companies (BP, ExxonMobil and Conoco Phillips) that had been early partners in the project, leaving the AGDC as the remaining and sole partner. Meyer and Walker had also emphasized the state would only go forward with an LNG pipeline and export plan if it was economical, but there was never an indication the corporation would give up on finding a path forward for Alaska LNG if the current plan ultimately didn’t work.

Going forward

Both BP and ExxonMobil’s renewed interest in the project, just three years after they pulled out, shows that LNG markets have changed in three years. In 2016, LNG markets were awash in supply with that overhang projected to last until the mid-part of the next decade. Global oil prices, which long term LNG off-take agreements are still largely indexed against, were also plunging that year amid a corresponding supply overhang in global oil markets. From reaching more than $100/barrel in mid-2014, prices for both Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures had dipped below the market damaging $30/barrel price point, bringing Saudi Arabia, OPEC, Russia, and U.S. shale oil producers to their knees.

Related: Blackout Shuts Down Venezuela’s Oil Exports

Now, however, forecasts for the end of the ongoing LNG supply overhang have changed from the mid-part of the next decade to around 2022 or 2023, possibly earlier depending on demand coming out of Asia. The biggest factor changing LNG supply and demand fundamentals continues to be China's increased use of the super-cooled fuel to help the country reach its government-mandated goal that gas makes up at least 10 percent of its energy mix by 2020 to help battle rampant air pollution, with further earmarks set for 2030. LNG demand growth is also coming from South Asia, namely India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Europe is also seeing LNG usage increase as some EU members make a pivot away from geopolitically charged Russian pipeline gas. LNG demand growth will also come from Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as these countries’ economies continue to expand and as their domestic natural gas reserves are depleted.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Venezuelan Crude Crisis
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

 Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

 Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com