The Global Fuel Market Will Remain Tight For Years To Come

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.86 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.79 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.322 +0.073 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 +0.034 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 +0.034 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

Putin's Plan To Sow Unrest In Europe

As Putin continues to all…

Understanding Quantum Matter In Superconductors

Understanding Quantum Matter In Superconductors

The commercialization of superconductors may…

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Proponents of fracking hold that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Fuel Market Will Remain Tight For Years To Come

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2022, 6:00 AM CDT
  • According to a new report by IEF and S&P Global, the world’s fuel market will remain tight for years to come.
  • One of the driving factors of this market tightness is the 3.8 million barrels per day of crude distillation capacity that has closed since 2020.
  • While normally high prices would spur investment in new capacity, fears that the energy transition will leave assets stranded have muted investment.
Join Our Community

Record volumes of refining capacity have been shut down over the past two years, which will lead to tight global fuel markets that will last at least through the middle of this decade. According to a new report by the International Energy Forum (IEF) and S&P Global, we can expect high volatility in fuel markets and fuel prices.

Between 2020 and the middle of 2022, as much as 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of gross atmospheric crude distillation capacity closed - a record high number, the report found.

Lower crude distillation capacity and reduced petroleum product exports from Russia and China drove refinery margins to record levels this summer, to a record $35-50 per barrel compared to the typical $10 a barrel, “underscoring the severe bottlenecks in the sector,” said the report from the Riyadh-based IEF and S&P Global.

Going forward, fuel markets are expected to remain tight for years to come as new capacity scheduled to come online will take time to ramp up. More than 2 million bpd in net capacity is scheduled to come online by the end of 2023, but history shows delays and operational challenges could stall progress, the report noted.  

Per EIA estimates from last month, the world’s refining capacity is expected to increase by nearly 3 million bpd by the end of next year, when at least nine refinery projects are expected to start up in the Middle East and Asia.

However, refiners are now reluctant to commit to new investment decisions, the IEF/S&P Global report says.

“In the medium term, investment in new refining capacity is expected to be muted by forecasts that show global petroleum demand plateauing as electric vehicles replace combustion engines,” the report said.

High refining margins, which have spurred investments in new capacity in the past, are not leading to a renewed splurge on new refineries now, according to the IEF and S&P Global.

“The expectation that the energy transition could make refineries stranded assets has deterred investment. The last major greenfield fuel refineries are likely FID’d and will come onstream in the next few years,” the authors of the report wrote.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The EU Is Struggling To Bring Its Energy Crisis Under Control
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com