The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.41 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.58 +0.66 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.01 +0.99 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.610 +0.031 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.657 +0.034 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.657 +0.034 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 9 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 9 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 9 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 648 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 9 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 9 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 101 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Russia Ships First Oil To Brazil

MIT Unveils Next-Gen Carbon Capture Technology

MIT Unveils Next-Gen Carbon Capture Technology

MIT researchers design an energy-efficient,…

Engineers Unveil Game-Changing Thin-Film Solid-Sate Battery

Engineers Unveil Game-Changing Thin-Film Solid-Sate Battery

EMPA engineers have developed a…

Oil Prices Falling Back But Set For Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Falling Back But Set For Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 08, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Globally, residential LED sales have jumped in recent years, rising from around 5% of the market in 2013 to about 50% in 2022.
  • As part of an energy conservation drive, the Biden Administration finalized earlier this year new rules for light bulbs.
  • Once these light bulb rules are in place, the U.S. Department of Energy expects consumers to save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills.
Join Our Community
Electricity

Thomas Edison’s incandescent light bulb, which has been used for lighting for more than a century, is now effectively banned in the United States. 

As part of an energy conservation drive, the Biden Administration finalized earlier this year new rules for light bulbs, also known as general service lamps.     

One of the rules sets the minimum standard of 45 lumens per watt for light bulbs. Since incandescent light bulbs cannot meet that 45 lumens per watt standard for brightness (they provide around 15 lumens per watt), they do not meet the new standard and cannot be manufactured and sold in the United States as of August 1, 2023.  

The use of incandescent light bulbs is not banned, only the sale and manufacturing of less than 45 lumens per watt lights. The de facto ban exempts appliance lights, Christmas lights, flood lights, and infrared lights, among others. 

The Biden Administration’s rules are part of energy efficiency actions this year, which together will save families $100 every year. 

Once these light bulb rules are in place, the U.S. Department of Energy expects consumers to save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills. 

The Administration also says that over the next 30 years, the rules are projected to cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons — an amount equivalent to the emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year.  Related: Russia Set To Slash Diesel Exports In September

The use of incandescent light bulbs in the United States has been falling anyway, as more households have turned to the energy-efficient light-emitting diodes, (LEDs) in recent years. 

In the five years between 2015 and 2020, the use of LED bulbs surged. Households have been switching to LED lighting and 47% reported using LEDs for most or all of their indoor lighting in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says

To compare, the share of LED bulbs in indoor lighting was only 4% back in 2015.

Many countries began to phase out incandescent light bulbs more than a decade ago. LEDs are now dominant not only in the United States but also globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).  

Around 50% of global residential lighting sales use LED technology. 

Last year saw continued progress both in the deployment of LEDs and in lighting efficiency, the agency said in its Lighting annual report in July 2023. 

Lighting is one of the very few energy segments that is on track to meet the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, according to the report. 

Still, “Although some advanced markets have introduced new regulations mandating the exclusive sale of high-efficacy LED lamps, progress in this area must be sustained to ensure that all countries sell predominantly LED technology by 2025, and with increasing efficiency to 2030, to align with the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario,” the IEA says.  

Globally, residential LED sales have jumped in recent years, rising from around 5% of the market in 2013 to about 50% in 2022, with integrated LED luminaires (one or more lamps within a unit) making up an increasing share. 

“A number of developed markets, including the United?States and Europe, are responsible for the rapid expansion of the luminaire market, with China establishing a substantial domestic and global manufacturing base,” the agency noted. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2010, the average efficacy of LEDs has improved by around 4?lumens per watt each year. The best-in-class technologies now achieve over 200?lm/W, but they are currently more expensive. The efficacy of new LEDs continues to rise, but it needs to reach about 140 lm/W by 2030 to align with the Net Zero Scenario, which would be around 30% higher than the 2022 average, the IEA said. 

Almost 80% of the world’s lighting energy consumption is now covered by Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), rising to more than 90% in Europe, the United States, and China, according to the agency. 

Incandescent light bulbs cannot meet these standards especially when technology and innovation have made lighting so efficient and cheap since the Middle Ages. The price of lighting has dropped by more than 99.9% since 1300, while efficiency has jumped 1,000-fold since 1700, according to Our World in Data.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

Next Post

Engineers Unveil Game-Changing Thin-Film Solid-Sate Battery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
Natural Gas Stands To Win As Offshore Wind Takes A Hit

Natural Gas Stands To Win As Offshore Wind Takes A Hit
Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com