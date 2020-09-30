The Biggest Oil Refiner In The U.S. Forced To Cut Jobs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.95 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 40.95 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.520 -0.041 -1.60%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.11 -1.04 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.520 -0.041 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.15 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.03 -1.31 -2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 22 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 1 hour The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 3 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 17 hours Debate Night: Trump needs to be concerned about left leaning Chris Wallace , not Biden
  • 1 day BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder

Breaking News:

Venezuela Sees Oil Revenue Fall By 99% As U.S. Sanctions Sting

The $22 Billion Railway Bringing Hope To Canada’s Oil Province

The $22 Billion Railway Bringing Hope To Canada’s Oil Province

President Donald Trump is looking…

Will Libya Really Flood The Market With Oil?

Will Libya Really Flood The Market With Oil?

While there has been much…

Is The Oil Rig Count Collapse Finally Over?

Is The Oil Rig Count Collapse Finally Over?

The rig count for both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Oil Refiner In The U.S. Forced To Cut Jobs

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 30, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The largest U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, has started a process to lay off hundreds of employees at various refineries across the United States after the pandemic crushed fuel demand, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Marathon Petroleum on Tuesday let go of 60 salaried staff at Galveston Bay, another 60 people at the refinery in Los Angeles, and at least 45 employees at the Garyville refinery in Louisiana, Reuters’ sources said.

Redundancies at the Galveston Bay refinery could reach as much as 200 staff, according to one of the sources.

In early August, Marathon Petroleum said it would idle indefinitely two refineries, Martinez and Gallup, which would result in some 800 people losing their jobs.

Marathon Petroleum’s CEO Mike Hennigan said on the Q2 conference call in early August that the refiner expects the current environment “to stay challenged for some time.” 

Marathon Petroleum, like other refiners in the United States, is idling refinery capacity and cutting jobs to cope with the losses stemming from the demand crash in the pandemic.

Refiners are shutting down permanently or converging oil refineries as the demand crash from the pandemic continues to crush refining margins.

Several refiners and oil majors have recently announced permanent closures in the United States and Asia, while analysts believe that some high-cost refineries in Europe could also be shut down over the next few years as margins for processing crude into fuels are expected to remain depressed.

Refiners face the adapt-or-die scenario in the wake of the pandemic, and closures and consolidation will be the two major themes in the downstream going forward, analysts have said.

Phillips 66 said in August that it plans to shut down the Rodeo Carbon Plant and Santa Maria refining facility in Arroyo Grande, California, in 2023. Phillips 66 plans to reconfigure its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, to produce renewable fuels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Hydrogen Boom Is On Track To Hit $11 Trillion

Next Post

China’s EV Ambitions Put The U.S. Auto Industry At Risk
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com