Tackling One Of Hydrogen Storage’s Biggest Bottlenecks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 77.13 +0.79 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.89 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.78 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.232 -0.043 -1.89%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.444 +0.036 +1.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.444 +0.036 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 81.36 -1.87 -2.25%
Graph down Murban 4 days 83.00 -1.77 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.49 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 448 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.06 -2.19 -2.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.10 -2.38 -2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 12 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 12 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Oil Inches Higher On U.S. President’s Day

It's Time For A Technical Oil Trade

It's Time For A Technical Oil Trade

In a rare turn of…

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia's spring offensive now appears…

U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year

U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year

The U.S. has overtaken Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tackling One Of Hydrogen Storage’s Biggest Bottlenecks

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Magnesium hydride has long been touted for its potential to store large amounts of hydrogen.
  • Researchers are now one step closer in solving one of the biggest bottlenecks associated with using magnesium hydride to store hydrogen.
  • For decades, scientists have debated why dehydrogenation within MgH2 is so difficult. But now, the research group has uncovered an answer.
Join Our Community

Tohoku University researchers drilling into the magnesium hydride hydrogen storage concept are zeroing into the problems. Magnesium hydride has long been touted for its potential to store large amounts of hydrogen, something essential if hydrogen is to play a role in powering a sustainable future. Yet, sluggish dehydrogenation kinetics and the high temperature required to decompose and produce hydrogen from the material have stymied its use. Now, researchers have identified why this is so, paving the way for future design guidelines and widespread magnesium hydride commercial use.

Details of their findings were published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A, where the article was featured as a Front Cover Article.

Hydrogen could play a significant role in powering our future. It’s abundant and produces no harmful emissions when burned. But the storage and transportation of hydrogen is both costly and risky.

Currently, hydrogen is stored by three methods: high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage, low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage, and solid-state hydrogen storage. Among solid-state hydrogen storage, solid-state materials are generally the safest and provide the most hydrogen storage density.

Metal hydrides have long been explored for their large hydrogen storage potentiality and their low cost. As these metals come into contact with gaseous hydrogen, hydrogen gets absorbed onto the surface. Further energy input leads to hydrogen atoms finding their way into the metal’s crystal lattices until the metal becomes saturated with hydrogen. From there, the material can absorb and desorb hydrogen in larger amounts.

Magnesium hydride (MgH2) has shown immense promise for superior hydrogen storage capacity. However, a high temperature is necessary for MgH2 to decompose and produce hydrogen. Furthermore, the material’s complex hydrogen migration and desorption result in sluggish dehydrogenation kinetics, have stymied its commercial application.

For decades, scientists have debated why dehydrogenation within MgH2 is so difficult. But now, the research group has uncovered an answer.

Using calculations based on spin-polarized density functional theory with van der Waals corrections, they unearthed a ‘burst effect’ during MgH2’s dehydrogenation. The initial dehydrogenation barriers measured at 2.52 and 2.53 eV (electron volt), whereas subsequent reaction barriers were 0.12-1.51 eV.

The group carried out further bond analysis with the crystal orbital Hamilton population method, where they confirmed the magnesium-hydride bond strength decreased as thedehydrogenation process continued.

Hao Li, associate professor at Tohoku University’s Advanced Institute for Materials Research (WPI-AIMR) and corresponding author of the paper pointed out, “Hydrogen migration and hydrogen desorption is much easier following the initial burst effect. Structural engineering tweaks that promote this desorption process could be the key to facilitating the hydrogen desorption of MgH2.”

Li and his colleagues demonstrated that hydrogen vacancies maintained a high degree of electronic localization when the first layer of atomic hydrogen exists. Analyses of the kinetic characteristics of MgH2 after surface dehydrogenation, performed by ab initio molecular dynamics simulations, also provided additional evidence.

Li added, “Our findings provide a theoretical basis for the MgH2’s dehydrogenation kinetics, providing important guidelines for modifying MgH2-based hydrogen storage materials.”

***

This has to put a smile on the faces of hydrogen promoters! Should the magnesium hydride solution prove workable someday, clean hydrogen in H2 form might get some market legs.

Of worthy note is that so far magnesium hydride looks like the most promising storage solution. Compared to high pressure gas storage, which is positively frightening, it looks much much safer. Compared to liquefying, the energy used getting it cooled and rewarmed plus the hardware to get it done lay a huge hit on the practicality and economics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fly spoiling the ointment is where a supply of magnesium might come from to satisfy world demand. Magnesium is a metal that would be mined and that seems to be a major political problem in the free and wealthy world. Plus as free metal burns with a brilliant-white light at over 5,000° F.

On the other hand there is a lot of magnesium on planet earth.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Controversial Cost-Cutting Measures To Blame For Ohio Derailment Disaster

Next Post

Will Shell And BP Use Their Mammoth Profits For Green Energy?
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com