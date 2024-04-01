Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.94 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 45 mins 87.42 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.84 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.834 -0.003 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.718 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 150 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.718 +0.008 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 5 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 854 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 5 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 307 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 68.42 +1.82 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 85.32 +1.82 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.57 +1.82 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.17 +1.82 +2.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 75.42 +1.82 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 84.17 +1.82 +2.21%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.82 +1.82 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 73.40 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 78.50 +1.82 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Permian Oil Producers Eye Next-Gen Nuclear to Cleaner Drilling

France Sets Ambitious Green Goals for Paris Olympics

France Sets Ambitious Green Goals for Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics aim…

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

A pick-up in freight activity…

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

The breakthrough in fast-charging lithium-ion…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Apr 01, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Shell Oil Company recently released a revised version of climate-related goals.
  • This is Shell’s first strategy revision since 2021.
  • The target for 2030, which had been a 20% reduction, was lowered to 15-20% and the corporate carbon intensity target for 2035 was “retired.
Shell

Shell Oil Company recently released a revised version of climate-related goals entitled  “Shell Energy Transition Strategy 2024”. This is Shell’s first strategy revision since 2021. The company made several minor revisions to its net carbon intensity targets which measure total carbon emitted divided by total energy sales. The target for 2030, which had been a 20% reduction, was lowered to 15-20% and the corporate carbon intensity target for 2035 was “retired.” Some commenters noted that Shell appeared to be backing away from its previous environmental commitments. However, after reading “Energy Transition Strategy 2024”, we came away with a different view.

The Energy Transition report is actually a full-throated defense of the fossil fuel industry and a guidepost to its likely expanding role in the future. The report incorporates management’s “four core beliefs” about the industry and they’re worth enumerating. First, management is bullish on LNG production believing it will play a critical role in industrial applications and as a replacement for coal in power generation. Second, they foresee a continued significant role for oil production in the transportation sector but with growth in demand slowing over time due to EVs.

The last two core beliefs address the energy transition more directly. Third, low carbon molecules and renewables “will underpin the future energy system.” This sounds like an expectation for more green hydrogen since management already reduced spending on renewables. And fourth, new carbon abatement and removal technologies “will be needed for the world to achieve net zero.” In other words compliance with our carbon remediation targets will require technologies or operating efficiencies that presently do not exist. Related: Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

With respect to the power sector, Shell continues to see a big role for natural gas as it increasingly displaces coal as a boiler fuel. The company also touts the flexibility of gas resources as a complement to the growth of renewables. It notes that the electricity sector is rapidly decarbonizing and that current low carbon energy production (renewables plus nuclear) already approaches 40%. Shell believes this trend will continue as final energy usage is increasingly electrified with continued adoption of EVs and heat pumps, for example.

In the Energy Transition document, Shell states that its environmental goal is to be a “net zero emission energy business by 2050.” Although the fourth point in these core beliefs suggests it will take a minor technological miracle (or two) for this to actually occur. But more importantly, we believe 2024 is the year energy corporations begin to distinguish themselves in terms of environmental goals. Some like Shell will acknowledge that first and foremost they’re in the oil and gas business and that expanding that business and creating value for shareholders takes precedence over environmental constraints. In a way, Shell’s managers are suggesting what a future looks like with more electrification but without decarbonization. Interestingly this is a view they probably share with many current utility CEOs—just swap out coal for natural gas as boiler fuel—and leave us alone.

Lastly, this brings us to our final observation regarding the phrase “net zero by 2050”.

That date is still 26 years from now. No corporate manager can realistically make a promise with respect to capital allocation that far in the future. But this Easter holiday weekend we have begun to take a different view. Many religious services will conclude with a priestly benediction. When it comes to corporate efforts at CO2 attenuation, we think it helps to imagine a priest intoning to his congregation, “And may all your carbon emissions be net zero by 2050”. And the corporate parishioners answer with a hearty, “Amen.”

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com