Reddit Day-Trader Frenzy Sends Silver Prices Soaring

Reddit investors have discovered silver, with everything from silver miners, silver ETFs and the actual price of the physical metal itself soaring on Thursday.

Spot silver soared as much as 6.8%, the biggest jump since August. IShares Silver Trust, the biggest exchange-traded instrument backed by the metal, rose as much as 7.2%, the biggest intraday gain since August.

“The GameStop/AMC/Reddit mania is spilling over to silver and gold is getting a lift. The economic data this morning have become a moot point,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said by phone. “This isn’t predicated on any global events, it’s just people on a message board putting all their guns towards the precious metals markets.”