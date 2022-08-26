Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 34 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 1 day 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 46 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 42 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 7 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas

Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas

Private equity investment in oil…

Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Slowing natural gas supply from…

Chinese Banks Slash Key Interest Rate In Bid To Bolster Stalling Economy

Chinese Banks Slash Key Interest Rate In Bid To Bolster Stalling Economy

China’s central bank has slashed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 26, 2022, 12:15 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday, interrupting a three-week decline.

The total rig count rose to 765 this week—257 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 4 this week, to 605. Gas rigs fell by 1, to 158. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 3 to 348 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford fell by 2 to 70. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 99 above where they were this time last year.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—fell for the third week in a row to 280 for week ending August 19, compared to 236 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States also fell in the week ending August 19. U.S. crude oil production fell by 100,000 bpd to an average 12 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. This is up from 11.7 million bpd at the start of the year.

At 12:11 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trending down on the day as recession-related demand fears trumps falling inventories. WTI was trading at $92.27 on the day—down $0.25 per barrel (-0.27%) on the day, but up roughly $1.20 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark was trading up at $99.51 per barrel, up $0.17 (+0.17%) on the day, and up nearly $3 per barrel on the week.

At 1:06 pm ET, WTI was trading at $92.38 while Brent was trading at $99.64 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Crucial Week For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Next Post

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com