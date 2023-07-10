Oil Prices Drop From Ten-Week High On Macroeconomic Concerns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.25 -0.61 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.87 -0.60 -0.76%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 -0.77 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 +0.085 +3.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.574 -0.015 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.574 -0.015 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 10 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 10 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 587 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 10 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 10 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 40 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 10 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 18 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 10 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Argentina Launches Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta Shale Play

Oil Futures Market Finally Signals Supply Tightening

Oil Futures Market Finally Signals Supply Tightening

The oil futures market has…

Decoding China's Massive Green Energy Boom

Decoding China's Massive Green Energy Boom

China's rapid expansion of its…

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

The U.S. clean energy boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Drop From Ten-Week High On Macroeconomic Concerns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2023, 3:13 AM CDT
  • Oil prices slipped early on Monday morning, with Brent falling to $77.72 and WTI trading at $73.15.
  • Both WTI and Brent settled at their highest levels in ten weeks on Friday, but profit-taking and economic concerns dragged them lower on Monday.
  • Signs that China’s economic recovery may be slowing are weighing on oil prices but actions by OPEC+ and Biden’s SPR plans have put a floor under prices.
Join Our Community
oil

Oil prices slipped in Asian trade early on Monday, retreating from Friday’s ten-week high amid profit-taking and continued concerns about the world’s two biggest economies, the U.S. and China.

As of early trade in Europe, WTI Crude traded at $73.15, down by 0.96% on the day. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was down by 0.96% at $77.72.

Both benchmarks settled over 2% higher on Friday, to the highest levels in ten weeks.

Early on Monday, however, macroeconomic concerns again trumped the ongoing OPEC+ efforts to tighten the physical market.

The Chinese post-Covid recovery may have further slowed as evidenced by the steepest drop in the producer price index (PPI) in June since the end of December 2015.

Chinese factory gate prices slumped by 5.4% in June compared to the same month in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed early on Monday. The drop in producer prices was steeper than analyst estimates and the annual decline in May. At the same time, China’s consumer inflation was flat on an annual basis in June, suggesting that the authorities could consider further monetary stimulus to revive demand.

The OPEC+ cuts and the U.S. Administration’s announcement on Friday that it plans to purchase around 6 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), with delivery scheduled for October and November, limited the oil price declines.

So far, the Biden Administration has bought 6.3 million barrels at an average price of $72.67 per barrel, compared to around $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022.

“Cuts from both Saudi Arabia and Russia have provided some support, although the market will have to continue to contend with macro uncertainty, which has capped the market over the last couple of months,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Monday.

“The recent action taken by Saudi Arabia will likely provide some comfort to longs as it sends the signal that the Saudis are committed to putting a floor under the market.”

According to IG strategist Jun Rong Yeap, “Hopes for some recovery in the second half of this year may be pinned on expectations for China to bring in more stimulus in the months ahead while US economic conditions retain some resilience.”

The oil market will be closely watching this week the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June due out on Wednesday and OPEC and IEA’s monthly reports on Thursday.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip
Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com