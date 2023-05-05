Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.46 +2.90 +4.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.39 +2.89 +3.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.19 +1.88 +2.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.137 +0.036 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.057 +2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 67.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.057 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.27 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.26 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.90 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 522 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.70 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.82 +0.13 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.26 +0.17 +0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally As The Market Refocuses On Fundamentals

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Argentina may be best known…

Why Shale Frackers Should Be In A Strong Position In 2023

Why Shale Frackers Should Be In A Strong Position In 2023

The oilfield services sector has…

Oil Exporters In The Middle East To See Economic Growth Slow

Oil Exporters In The Middle East To See Economic Growth Slow

The economic growth of oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

By Julianne Geiger - May 05, 2023, 12:16 PM CDT
  • The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 7 this week after rising by 2 last week, the largest decrease since February.
  • The total rig count is now 43 rigs higher than this time in 2022 and 327 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
  • The oil rig count fell by 3 this week while the gas rig count fell by four, with a majority of the decrease coming from the Permian Basin.
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 7 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday, after rising by 2 last week.

It is the largest single-week decrease in the number of active drilling rigs since February.

The total rig count fell to 748 this week—43 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022—and 327 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 3 this week to 588. Gas rigs fell by 4 to 157. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell sharply by 5, while the rig count in the Eagle Ford slipped by 3.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells, rose by 4 for the week ending April 28, to 294. This is one fewer finishing crew than a month ago, and 21 more than a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States rebounded by 100,000 bpd for the week ending April 28 to 12.3 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 400,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12381 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $2.63 (+3.84%) on the day at $71.19, but still down more than $5 per barrel from this time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $2.64 (+3.64%) at $75.14 $79.55 per barrel on the day, but down more than $4 per barrel from last Friday.

WTI was trading at $71.36 minutes after the data release, up 4.08% on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Russia Really Cutting Oil Production?

Next Post

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com