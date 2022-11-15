OECD Oil Inventories Hit Lowest Level Since 2004

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 10 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

Oil On Track For Another Weekly Loss Despite Price Spike

Oil On Track For Another Weekly Loss Despite Price Spike

Oil prices spiked on Friday…

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

Energy stocks have had a…

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC’s oil production fell by…

Premium Content

OECD Oil Inventories Hit Lowest Level Since 2004

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2022, 7:45 AM CST
  • Oil inventories in developed economies are at their lowest level since 2004 according to the IEA’s November Oil Market Report.
  • The EU embargoes on Russian crude and oil product imports will tighten oil markets even further.
  • Diesel markets, in particular, will tighten, although higher prices will ultimately lead to additional demand destruction.
The lowest oil inventories in developed economies since 2004 are set to combine with the upcoming EU embargo on Russian oil imports to further tighten the oil market and the already “exceptionally tight” diesel markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

“Oil markets remain finely balanced going into the winter months, with OECD stocks trending at the lowest levels since 2004,” the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report (OMR) for November published today.

“The approaching EU embargoes on Russian crude and oil product imports and a ban on maritime services will add further pressure on global oil balances, and, in particular, on already exceptionally tight diesel markets. A proposed oil price cap may help alleviate tensions, yet a myriad of uncertainties and logistical challenges remain,” said the international agency.

According to the IEA, global observed inventories fell by 14.2 million barrels in September as OECD and non-OECD stocks plunged by 45.5 million barrels and 19.3 million barrels, respectively. The decline in stocks, however, was partially offset by a surge in stocks of oil on floating storage of 50.6 million barrels, the IEA said. OECD industry oil stocks fell by 8 million barrels, while government stocks drew by 37.4 million barrels in September. OECD total oil stocks fell below 4 billion barrels for the first time since 2004, per IEA estimates.

Those low inventory levels and the embargo on EU imports of Russian crude oil and products as of December 5 and February 5, respectively, will disturb the currently finely balanced market, the agency says.

However, the very tight diesel market and high prices will lead to additional demand destruction next year. The IEA raised its global oil demand growth estimate by nearly 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 2.1 million bpd for this year, but slightly cut the 2023 demand growth estimate to 1.6 million bpd from 1.7 million bpd growth expected in the October report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

