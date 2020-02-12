North Dakota’s Crude Oil Production Could Peak Within 5 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.50 +1.56 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.06 +2.05 +3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Urals 2 days 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.38 +1.14 +3.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 27.44 +0.37 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.34 +0.37 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 50.34 +0.37 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 42.54 +0.37 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.94 +0.37 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 46.44 +0.37 +0.80%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 52.66 -1.81 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.67 +0.37 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 4 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 8 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 1 hour Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 14 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 10 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 13 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 14 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 15 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 2 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 day Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 mins Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 22 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.

Breaking News:

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Further On Coronavirus Outbreak

Alt Text

Will OPEC+ Cut Again? And Does It Matter If They Do?

The coronavirus has prompted OPEC…

Alt Text

Is Guyana’s Oil Boom Under Threat?

Investors are worried that the…

Alt Text

Oil Demand Under Siege As Airlines Cancel Over 50,000 Flights

Over 54,011 airline flights scheduled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

North Dakota’s Crude Oil Production Could Peak Within 5 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Shale Bakken

Crude oil production in North Dakota could peak over the next five years as producers will have drilled up the core production areas and will have to move to less prolific corners of the oil patch, North Dakota’s Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told state lawmakers.

Exploration and production companies will finish drilling the core areas in North Dakota’s oil patch in the next two to five years, Helms said at a meeting of the interim Government Finance Committee.

“At that point, say five years from now, the drilling has to move out into the non-core areas, and that will yield lower producing wells,” said Helms, as carried by Grand Forks Herald.  

Producers will find it much more difficult to increase crude oil production from the non-core drilling areas, he said, noting that “We can now see that horizon from here.”

According to Ron Ness, President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, the state’s oil production could peak at 1.8 million bpd if oil prices hold, as carried by The Associated Press.

Oil production in North Dakota jumped last year as oil prices had recovered and drillers continued to drill in core areas.

Crude oil production hit an all-time high of 1.518 million barrels per day (bpd) last October, while production in November held steady at 1.515 million bpd. The December production is expected to have dropped from those levels.

In the Director’s Cut release in January, with figures for November, Helms said that 98 percent of drilling in the state of North Dakota now targets the Bakken and Three Forks formations.  

“Lower crude oil price, gas capture, workforce, and competition with the Permian and Anadarko shale oil plays for capital continue to limit drilling rig count,” Helms said last month. 

“Operators continue to maintain a permit inventory that will accommodate varying oil prices for the next 12 months,” he added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Grow By 990,000 Bpd In 2020
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com