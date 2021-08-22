Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 30 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 4 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

By ZeroHedge - Aug 22, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
We recently wrote about Europe's soaring, record gas prices as Russian nat gas supplies have been suspiciously low, amid growing concerns about Europe's inventory levels as the winter approaches.

Russia

The price uptrend was finally broken yesterday - if only for the time being - when as Bloomberg's Stephen Stapczynski explains, Dutch nat gas futures prices (TTF) plummeted by 10% after data suggested Nord Stream 2 started flowing. But that data turned out to be incorrect, and prices quickly rebounded recovered.

Gas

But then European nat gas prices plunged once again today, and again it was on the prospect of more Russian supply, after Gazprom said it's likely to deliver 5.6bcm of gas this year via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. As Stapczynski updates, "possible flows keep spooking the market and prices are now down ~11% from the record high on Monday."

Record

Then again, a little bit of context on the recent Dutch natural gas price rally courtesy of the Bloomberg reporter:

Europe

And if the gas doesn't start flowing for real, we expect even higher highs. This could be challenging because hurdles remain before Nord Stream 2 can start. Stapczynski quotes OxfordEnergy's Katja Yafimava who said that "the first line of NS2 might be getting tested. But it is too much of a wishful thinking on part of the market to believe that the line is ready for commercial operations” Related: Europe Faces LNG Supply Crunch

Russia, naturally, presented a different view: "assuming the pipeline will reach utilization of 70% from the design capacity in December and its gas-in will be gradual, Gazprom probably anticipates full-fledged supplies can start approximately in October”

Meanwhile, ICIS expects Nord Stream 2 to flow 8.1 bcm in 2021:

One final point via Bloomberg: "Before carrying the first gas flows to Europe, Nord Stream 2 needs to obtain insurance and certification, a task made difficult by U.S. sanctions that restrict providing these services to the project."

In short: if Russia is indeed preparing to ship much-needed product to Europe, then the price of nat gas could plummet. Alternatively, should Russia continue to toy with the continent as we enter fall, and especially winter, the current record prices will seem like Bitcoin in 2014. A good time to buy straddles?

By Zerohedge.com

Previous Post

China Wants Huge New Green Hydrogen Plant Operational In 2023

Next Post

Biofuel Feedstock Shortage Hinders Green Shipping Ambitions
