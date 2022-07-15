Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.77 +1.99 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 101.0 +1.92 +1.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.4 +0.07 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.957 +0.357 +5.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.225 +0.039 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 92.28 -0.52 -0.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.225 +0.039 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 16 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 16 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.01 -1.53 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 81.68 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 97.93 -0.52 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 96.18 -0.52 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 94.08 -0.52 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 91.23 -0.52 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 91.23 -0.52 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 93.33 -0.52 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 96.88 -0.52 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 91.53 -0.52 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.00 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.73 -0.52 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 23 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 15 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Big Oil Poised For “Exceptional” Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Recession fears and demand destruction…

Solar Stocks Soar As China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus Package

Solar Stocks Soar As China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus Package

Solar stocks are making moves…

Oil Prices Crash By More Than 7% On Demand Destruction Fears

Oil Prices Crash By More Than 7% On Demand Destruction Fears

A combination of economic uncertainty…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 15, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • March’s historic nickel squeeze has left a lasting impression on the market.
  • Beyond the LME, the wider nickel market continues to struggle to find a fair value for trade hedges. This is largely due to low volumes harming liquidity and widening spreads. 
  • Although it’s been denied, speculation persists that Beijing may have influenced LME’s parent company, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
Join Our Community

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the man behind the historic March nickel squeeze walked away from the crisis with an estimated loss of $1 billion. To most, that figure sounds almost unimaginable. However, it’s a far cry from the more than $10 billion loss he faced when nickel prices surged past $100,000/mt. Instead, Xiang Guangda, owner of mining and steelmaking company Tsingshan Holding Group, managed to close out nearly all of his short positions almost four months later.

Guangda’s ability to withdraw with nearly all his assets intact and, for him, a manageable loss, was notably aided by a few big players. For instance, when nickel prices skyrocketed, the LME halted trading. That move allowed Guangda time to strike a deal with roughly ten banks and brokers attached to his short position. Perhaps even more crucially (and controversially), the LME canceled multiple transactions. This brought prices back to the previous day’s closing of just under $50,000. However, Guangda did not, in fact, begin closing his short positions when the exchange reopened. Instead, the deal he struck allowed him to hold off until prices dipped to more acceptable thresholds, capping his net losses and allowing him to remain very much a billionaire.

Damage Far-Reaching for Nickel Prices, Could Extend Months if Not Years

While Guangda appears “in the clear,” the damage of the squeeze extended far beyond the actual events. For one, the LME’s reputation seems severely, and perhaps permanently, harmed. Of course, the exchange was caught between a rock and a hard place. That said, it did choose a side. And that will always leave the other side angry.

Understandably, the exchange felt incredible pressure amid the chaos. According to the LME’s chairman, Gay Huey Evans, “had the LME not taken these decisions, the effect on the nickel market would have been intensely damaging and felt throughout the nickel value chain investment community.” Although it’s been denied, speculation persists that Beijing may have influenced LME’s parent company, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

As the LME’s chosen winner walks away, the losers remain furious. On the one hand, the exchange has found itself the target of numerous lawsuits and investigations. On the other hand, the crisis triggered a retreat from the LME due to distrust and risk aversion among market participants. Open interest across the metals has trended downward since March. Its nickel contract, though still functional, stands as the most substantially damaged, with trading volumes roughly half of what they were.

Beyond the LME, the wider nickel market continues to struggle to find a fair value for trade hedges. This is largely due to low volumes harming liquidity and widening spreads. As no CME contract exists, India’s MCX and China’s SHFE stand as the only viable alternatives. Both, however, are priced in non-freely convertible currencies. The SHFE appears as the obvious beneficiary, but not necessarily to a substantial degree. Instead, the market remains shaken. In MetalMiner’s opinion, the true fallout of the nickel crisis will likely extend months, if not years.

NAS July Fuel Surcharge Rises to 51%

North American Steel’s fuel surcharge hit a new record in July as it climbed for the second consecutive month to 51% from 50% in June. The figure has more than doubled since May of 2021 amid record energy prices. The surcharge during the first seven months of 2022 now sits over 71% higher than what it was during the same period of 2021.

Fortunately, fuel prices are projected to see some relief in the near future. In fact, oil slid 2% last week to reach a 12-week low of just under $100 a barrel. That said, the only reason for this sudden drop is increased worries about a global recession. If that looming threat comes to fruition, there may be worse things to worry about than fuel surcharges.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets

Next Post

Russia Looks To Expand Its Domestic Natural Gas Network
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast
The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming
Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com