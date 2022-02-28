New Yorkers Lash Out At ConEdison Over Soaring Electricity Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.04 +0.32 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 100.99 +3.06 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.415 +0.013 +0.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 3.013 +0.164 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 94.72 +5.13 +5.73%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 96.60 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 98.65 +0.73 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 93.64 +3.66 +4.07%
Graph down Basra Light 91 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 101.88 +3.54 +3.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 100.34 +3.23 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 8 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 5 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 8 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 7 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil prices fell back on…

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

The notable absence of sanctions…

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Germany’s energy policy has been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Yorkers Lash Out At ConEdison Over Soaring Electricity Bills

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Feb 28, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • New Yorkers blame distributor ConEdison for quickly rising electricity bills.
  • Some customers complain that their (energy) supply bill has tripled in past months.
  • The deregulated system may lower costs somewhat, but all of the fuel volatility risk is transferred directly to the consumer.
Join Our Community

“Sky-high”electric bills on the front page. Europe? The U.K? No, just north of New York City, where local politicians criticized Consolidated Edison of NY, the local electric utility. And further, local business people noted that they had warned of this potential problem a decade ago when the last governor decided to close down the nearby nuclear power plant, Indian Point. Some customers complain that their supply bill (for their electricity usage, not the lines or wires) has tripled in past months. For the typical consumer this is a noticeable increase.

Con Edison—which in the past has taken the stand that it just delivers the electricity (they don’t actually produce it) so go complain somewhere else—announced that it “was reviewing our practices…” and will work out programs to help customers who are struggling to pay these rapidly escalating electricity bills. Meanwhile the staffer of a local member of Congress said, “At the end of the day, it is Con Edison that bills New Yorkers, and, therefore Con Ed that bears direct consumer responsibility for this egregious price hike…” Politicians have focused on how to help consumers pay their bills this winter, both here and in Europe. They don’t focus on the possibility that the existing wholesale electricity market, set up three decades ago to make electricity competitive, may bear responsibility for the mess as well.

Here is how it works. The local utility is a delivery mechanism. It delivers a product (electricity in this case) produced and marketed by somebody else. In theory, the delivery company should not care about the price or quality of the product. And most local delivery utilities do not. They are simple delivery vehicles (“like the milkman”, a former Con Ed executive explained)  that charge fixed costs for their regulated service. Which from a business point of view is not a great set up. High prices or poor service on the part of electricity producers encourages consumers to either go off the grid or cut back on consumption. The local distribution utility’s business and relationship with the customer depends on another company’s skills and probity. Is that a good business strategy? Doesn’t sound like a good one for Con Edison.

Now for the second issue, a little more technical. The unregulated electricity market sets prices on the basis of marginal cost. Generally speaking, natural gas is the marginal fuel and gas-fired generators frequently set the price for our region’s electricity. Remember that in a marginal cost market, every generator gets the same price regardless of production costs. So if the price of gas goes up the price of all electricity (not just that generated by gas) goes up equally as well. (In this instance low cost electricity producers like hydroelectric facilities reap a huge financial windfall). This differs from the old electricity pricing model which added up the prices of all fuels used to generate electricity and raised or lowered prices on the basis of their aggregate cost. In theory, prices go up quickly when marginal fuel price rises and falls just as quickly when the price drops. Although, in practice the price of electricity tends to fall a lot more slowly than the price of sometimes volatile fuel. Generators manage to keep the difference when that happens. 

The third issue is one of prudence. The market organizations that manage our electricity grid look for the lowest price electricity. They don’t require a mix of fuels to be on the safe side. They don’t pay generators to run facilities with more expensive fuels in order to maintain diversity. They go for the low price. So, there is not much extra supply to bring on line when the cheap fuel (in this case natural gas) suddenly becomes expensive. This is the literal price we pay for our partly deregulated energy system. The previously regulated system was financially incentivized to maintain redundancy and dampen overall price volatility. But—and this is key—the old regulated utility was designed to absorb the financial risk associated with volatile fuel expense and then settle up later with state regulators. A deregulated system may lower costs somewhat but all of the fuel volatility risk is transferred directly to the consumer. Some members of the public are discovering the true meaning of deregulated energy markets this winter. 

Does this sound like a discussion of European dependence on Russian gas rather than New York State power generation?  Well, in a way, utility deregulation almost always results in the same outcome. Go for the cheapest fuel source and assume nothing will go wrong. And when it does, let the consumers pay. The only thing we find remarkable here is that consumers continue to accept this.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

BP Sells Rosneft Stake

Next Post

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com