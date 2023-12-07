New Supercrystals Set World Record for Solar Hydrogen Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.66 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.41 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.59 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.011 -0.020 -0.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.011 -0.020 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 738 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 191 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.61 -3.66 -5.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.46 -3.66 -5.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 -3.25 -4.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Maduro Arrests Opposition Figures as Oil-Rich Guyana Readies for Invasion

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Record-breaking U.S. oil production is…

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

There are a number of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Supercrystals Set World Record for Solar Hydrogen Production

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 07, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • LMU München researchers have developed a new material that set a world record in solar hydrogen production.
  • The breakthrough involves plasmonic nanostructures capturing sunlight to generate hydrogen from formic acid.
  • Challenges include the use of expensive raw materials, prompting the search for cost-effective alternatives for economic viability.
Join Our Community
supercrystal

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München researchers have developed new high-performance nanostructures, a material that holds a new world record for green hydrogen production with sunlight.

When Emiliano Cortés goes hunting for sunlight, he doesn’t use gigantic mirrors or solar farms. Quite the contrary, the professor of experimental physics and energy conversion at LMU dives into the nanocosmos.

“Where the high-energy particles of sunlight meet atomic structures is where our research begins,” Cortés said.

“We are working on material solutions to use solar energy more efficiently.” His findings have great potential as they enable novel solar cells and photocatalysts.

But there is one major challenge, Cortés suggested, “Sunlight arrives on Earth ‘diluted,’ so the energy per area is comparatively low.”

Solar panels compensate for this by covering large areas. Cortés, however, is approaching the problem from the other direction, so to speak: With his team at LMU’s Nano-Institute, which is funded by the e-conversion cluster of excellence, Solar Technologies go Hybrid (an initiative of the Bayerisches Staatsministerium für Wissenschaft und Kunst) and the European Research Council, he is developing plasmonic nanostructures that can be used to concentrate solar energy.

In a publication in the journal Nature Catalysis, Cortés, together with Dr. Matías Herran and cooperation partners from the Free University of Berlin and the University of Hamburg, present a two-dimensional supercrystal that generates hydrogen from formic acid with the help of sunlight.

“The material is so outstanding, in fact, that it holds the world record for producing hydrogen using sunlight,” Cortés pointed out.

Nano hotspots unleash catalytic power

 For their supercrystal, Cortés and Herrán use two metals in nanoscale format.

“We first create particles in the range of 10-200 nanometers from a plasmonic metal – which in our case is gold,” Herrán explained.

“At this scale, visible light interacts very strongly with the electrons of gold, causing them to oscillate resonantly.” This allows the nanoparticles to capture more sunlight and convert it into very high-energy electrons.

“Highly localized and strong electric fields occur, the hotspots,” said Herrán. These form between the gold particles, which gave Cortés and Herrán the idea of placing platinum nanoparticles right in the interspaces.

An impetus for greener hydrogen production

Today, hydrogen is primarily produced from fossil fuels, predominantly from natural gas. “By combining plasmonic and catalytic metals, we are advancing the development of potent photocatalysts for industrial applications, such as the conversion of CO2 into usable substances,” Cortés and Herrán explained. The two researchers have already patented their material development.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

At posting the study paper is not behind a paywall. It's very encouraging research and the results look quite good indeed.

The bug in this is the materials, two of the most expensive raw materials on the market, are involved as primary build materials. For now water splitting is held up primarily by the cost of electricity. This tech would solve that. But the crystals would have to last perhaps essentially an eternity to someday find a payback.

But it does work and there is every reason to find other build materials far less expensive and see if the economics can be made to work.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Suriname Prepares for South America’s Next Big Oil Boom

Next Post

Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com