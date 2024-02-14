New Electrode Revolutionizes Hydrogen Production from Seawater

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.53 -1.34 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.50 -1.27 -1.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.10 -1.17 -1.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.607 -0.082 -4.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.083 -3.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 -0.083 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.92 +1.04 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.08 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.49 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 807 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.19 +1.34 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.90 +0.97 +1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 260 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

India Calls For $1 Trillion Annual Climate Funding from Developed Economies

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor,…

Net-Zero Gimmicks Unravel Under Consumer Pressure

Net-Zero Gimmicks Unravel Under Consumer Pressure

Net-zero initiatives in the UK…

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check

Despite massive government support for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Electrode Revolutionizes Hydrogen Production from Seawater

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 14, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • University of Tsukuba researchers develop highly durable electrodes for hydrogen production from seawater.
  • The multi-elemental alloy electrode can sustain anode performance for over a decade, powered by solar energy.
  • This innovation promises to overcome geographical restrictions and promote hydrogen production in regions abundant with renewable energy.
Join Our Community
Water Molecule

University of Tsukuba researchers have developed highly durable electrodes without precious metals to enable direct hydrogen production from seawater.

Water electrolysis utilizing renewable energy sources is emerging as a promising clean method for hydrogen production. But the water electrolysis method, a promising avenue for hydrogen production, relies on substantial freshwater consumption, thereby limiting the regions available with water resources required for water electrolysis. Therefore, it is imperative to develop a new technology for water electrolysis that can directly harness the abundant supply of seawater.

The paper reporting the results has been published as “Durable high-entropy non-noble metal anodes for neutral seawater electrolysis” in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

During seawater electrolysis, the anode reaction generates oxygen from water, chlorine gas, and hypochlorous acid from chloride ions.

Precious metal electrodes, such as platinum oxide, ruthenium oxide, and iridium oxide, which are unaffected by chlorine, are widely used as anode electrodes.

Although precious metals are undesirable as electrodes for the widespread seawater electrolysis technology, non-noble metals, which are highly reactive with chloride ions, cannot be employed for durable anodes.

The research group developed a multi-elemental alloy electrode composed of nine non-noble metal elements and conducted an accelerated degradation test, consisting of turning the power supply on and off, which mainly caused degradation during the operation of the water electrolysis system.

The results suggest sustained anode performances for over a decade when powered by solar energy.

The anode made of this alloy requires higher voltages than that of the precious metal, such as iridium oxide. However, this anode offers direct seawater electrolysis without using fresh water. This innovation is expected to transcend geographical restrictions owing to the availability of fresh water, thereby promoting hydrogen production in regions abundant with renewable energy, such as coastal desert areas.

**

This research may well encourage more hydrogen production. There is an abundance of seawater, wind and sunshine and a deep cost cut from the precious metal problem could well incite much more attention.

The bugs, such as more voltage, aren’t really clear and even the study paper isn’t making a quick illustrative comparison. But the paper is showing 6000 cycles and a 100-hour life span.

ADVERTISEMENT

So there looks like some market legs are under this research.  Trials look to be a very good idea.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

RBC Predicts Prolonged Challenges in EV Market
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com