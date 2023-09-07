Moldova Snubs Gazprom's Massive Energy Debt Claim With $8.6 Million Counter

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.89 -0.65 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.94 -0.66 -0.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.21 -0.50 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.572 +0.062 +2.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.622 +0.021 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 87.74 +0.45 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.622 +0.021 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 8 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 647 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 8 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 100 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 69.44 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.69 +0.85 +0.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.94 +0.85 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 84.29 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 80.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 83.39 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.94 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.79 -0.15 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.77 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.76 +1.33 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.42 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.00 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Pump Prices Hit Highest Seasonal Level In A Decade

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

After hitting a three-year high…

Global Energy Slump Impacts Qatar’s Post-World Cup Finances

Global Energy Slump Impacts Qatar’s Post-World Cup Finances

Qatar's economic growth has slowed…

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Shell has scrapped its ambitious…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Moldova Snubs Gazprom's Massive Energy Debt Claim With $8.6 Million Counter

By RFE/RL staff - Sep 07, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • An international audit disputed Gazprom's claim, showing significant discrepancies and lack of documentation for parts of the alleged debt.
  • The audit revealed that the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom's breach of contract in reducing gas deliveries.
  • Moldovan leaders insist their citizens should not be burdened by unsubstantiated debts to Gazprom.
Join Our Community
Moldova

Moldova's energy minister says the government will propose that Moldovagaz, a subsidiary of Gazprom, pay the Russian gas giant $8.6 million to settle a debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.

Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said the government would propose paying the $8.6 million, an amount he said was “arrived at following a complex estimate” and after an international audit that disputed Russia’s claim that Moldovagaz owed $709 million.

The audit showed that there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom.

The audit also found that the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom’s decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.

The audit conducted by Forensic Risk Alliance of Britain and Wikborg Rein of Norway detailed "significant discrepancies" in the amount allegedly owed to Gazprom, the Moldovan government said in a statement on September 6.

It found that Moldovagaz, which is 50 percent owned by Gazprom and 36.6 percent by the Moldovan government, could insist that most of the alleged $709 million in debt be written off.

"Citizens of the Republic of Moldova should not bear the burden of nonexistent debts to Gazprom," Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in the statement.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu was quoted last week as saying that the audit had disproved Gazprom's claim that the Moldovan government owes it hundreds of millions of dollars.

Gazprom said it "categorically disagrees with the Moldovan side's assertions and intends to continue defending its rights by all possible means."

The auditors’ conclusions "cannot in any way affect the amount and validity of the said debt," Gazprom said on Telegram, insisting it was confirmed in "documents regularly signed by Gazprom and Moldovagaz."

Moldova previously received Russian gas through its separatist region of Transdniester and through Ukraine, but Moscow cut deliveries after its invasion of Ukraine.

The audit also found that the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom’s decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.

Moldova and Gazprom in October 2021 extended their gas contract by five years after a bitter standoff over a hike in gas prices. At that time, Gazprom and its Moldovan subsidiary said it had accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that had to be repaid to ensure further stable supplies.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe's Auto Giants Trailing In EV Transition
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com