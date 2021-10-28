Middle East Oil Producers Are Making Ambitious Renewable Energy Pledges

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.32 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.726 -0.056 -0.97%
Graph down Heating Oil 55 mins 2.507 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 59 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 59 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.74 -1.26 -1.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 34 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 4 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Refining Margins Reach Multi-Year High

What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Pivot To Natural Gas?

What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Pivot To Natural Gas?

Saudi Arabia has shifted its…

Big Oil’s Exodus From Iraq Is Great News For Russia

Big Oil’s Exodus From Iraq Is Great News For Russia

As Western oil companies leave…

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Oil major ExxonMobil is in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Middle East Oil Producers Are Making Ambitious Renewable Energy Pledges

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 28, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Gulf oil producers present big renewables plans ahead of COP26
  • Oil remains key, but NOCs look to offset a large part of emissions
  • Renewables investment fits in long-term low-carbon energy strategy
Join Our Community

Net-Zero is a phrase we’re hearing a lot of at the moment, as the world gears up for COP26. Certain Western economies are already on track to reduce emissions, but in the oil-producing hub of the world, namely the Arabian Gulf, Net-Zero is more of an abstract term.

This weekend Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, committed to a Net Zero 2060 strategy. In this respect, it follows in the footsteps of its regional neighbor, the UAE, which has gone even further in pledging Net-Zero by 2050. As the world’s largest producers of fossil fuels, ‘going green’ may sound like a paradox, but Gulf Governments clearly think otherwise. Their timing in the lead-up to COP26 is far from a coincidence. 

There is no question that these economies plan to keep oil flowing for the foreseeable future, which is an unavoidable economic reality not just for them, but for global energy security. However, there has been a marked difference in tone, with oil-rich OPEC states not just reluctantly accepting the need to go greener as a fait accompli, but proactively taking steps to do so. This has especially taken a flight in the run-up to COP26.

The scale of the announcements emanating from the region appears to be growing larger by the week. Saudi Arabia, for example, has pledged to bring the world’s largest green hydrogen power plant, powered entirely by renewables, online by 2026. Elsewhere, in something of a coup, Abu Dhabi was announced as the host of COP28, a first for the region, and a sign of changing times. It is clear that the Gulf is betting that a greener stance will pay off in the long run. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Gulf states will sideline their oil interests.

In a potentially game-changing decision, some national oil entities are considering integrating full-scale renewable energy supply into their own operations. Once again, this sounds contradictory, but this opens up a potentially new model for oil companies to ‘go green’. This week, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement with Emirates Water & Electricity Company (EWEC) to meet up to 100% of its energy requirements from renewable or nuclear sources. This will see the bulk of the company’s energy supply come from low-carbon sources. 

Developing a short-to-medium-term model where an energy transition can happen alongside the production of hydrocarbons is essential to global economic prospects. The ongoing energy crunch in Europe, China, and even in the U.S., have shown that there is a major discrepancy between OECD-based energy transition strategies, most targeting wind and solar energy, and the reality on the street. 

That reality, for now at least, involves hydrocarbons remaining the backbone of the global energy and economic system. However, oil producers’ licenses to operate have been put under severe pressure, as activism, investors and politicians have pushed for divestment worldwide. In the face of this all, the options for privately owned international oil companies (IOCs) are limited, but national oil companies (NOCs) such as ADNOC have more room to adjust. 

The use of renewables will not only mitigate emissions associated with hydrocarbon production, but at the same time, increase opportunities for renewable production expansion worldwide. Integrating renewables is a major step towards a net-zero oil and gas production chain. ADNOC’s cooperation with major renewable producers inside of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is not new. The company has promised direct support for a host of in-country renewables projects. This latest step, however, massively increases the scale of this support. 

The use of a mix of solar and nuclear energy will, in one fell swoop, render ADNOC the world’s leading supplier of low carbon oil and gas products. In future trade scenarios, oil and gas producers with the lowest carbon footprint will reap rewards as carbon intensity becomes a bigger factor in the ‘cost of doing business’. Ahead of COP26, it appears the world’s biggest hydrocarbon producers are putting forward their own version of an energy transition, which sees oil and renewables capable of living side-by-side. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Serious Are Saudia Arabia And China About Their Emissions Target?

Next Post

The One Thing That Could Spoil A Blowout Quarter For U.S. Shale
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com