Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.34 +1.91 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.57 +2.02 +2.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.06 +2.63 +3.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 +0.063 +2.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.050 +2.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 45 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.050 +2.32%

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.53 +1.71 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.94 +1.81 +2.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.66 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Basra Light 748 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.01 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 201 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.03 +0.20 +0.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.93 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.18 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 63.03 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 55.53 +0.20 +0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 55.53 +0.20 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.03 +0.20 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 64.28 +0.20 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 55.78 +0.20 +0.36%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 61.66 -0.15 -0.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 65.51 -0.15 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Premium Content

Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

By ZeroHedge - Dec 18, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) and Hapag-Lloyd stopped container ships from sailing through the Red Sea over the weekend, citing security concerns.
  • Mediterranean Shipping Company and French-based CMA CGM also halted their operations in the region following similar risks.
  • On Monday, BP, Evergreen, and Euronav all paused sailings through the Red Sea strait, bringing the total to seven.
shipping

The number of major shipping firms halting all commercial sailings through the highly trafficked Red Sea strait has increased to seven in response to missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Taiwanese container shipping line Evergreen and Belgian tanker owner Euronav are the latest additions to the list.

Energy giant BP Plc has also paused all tanker sailings through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait due to Houthi militants. 

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," BP said in a statement.

Besides BP, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, and Mediterranean Shipping Company have all paused commercial vessel operations through the Red Sea that connects to Egypt's Suez Canal. 

Under fire

Spillover risks of the Israel-Hamas war are quickly building, as the Red Sea is responsible for 10% of the world's international trade. 

Over the weekend, US Central Command wrote in a post on X that the Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down 14 Houthi drones in the Red Sea. 

On Monday morning, the UK Navy said it received a report of a possible explosion on the water about 30 miles south of Port Mokha, Yemen. 

The chaos has caused some shippers to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the conflict area. 

Shipping

The acceleration of de-globalization is leading to a surge of uncertainty along major global maritime routes. 

By Zerohedge

