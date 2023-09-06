MIT Unveils Next-Gen Carbon Capture Technology

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 87.54 +0.85 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 90.66 +0.62 +0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.82 +0.68 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 2.510 -0.072 -2.79%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.601 +0.020 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.44 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 87.74 +0.45 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.601 +0.020 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 7 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 646 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 7 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.44 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 99 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.69 +1.14 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 88.84 +1.14 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 87.09 +1.14 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 83.79 +1.14 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 80.79 +1.14 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 80.79 +1.14 +1.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.64 +1.14 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 91.19 +1.14 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 80.94 +1.14 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.92 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.43 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.57 +1.14 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

After hitting a three-year high…

New Report Reveals Costly Shift In Green Energy Landscape

New Report Reveals Costly Shift In Green Energy Landscape

Despite significant subsidies from the…

U.S. Set To Escalate Energy Trade Dispute With Mexico

U.S. Set To Escalate Energy Trade Dispute With Mexico

The U.S. government has asked…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

MIT Unveils Next-Gen Carbon Capture Technology

By Brian Westenhaus - Sep 06, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • MIT's new capture system uses an electrochemical cell to efficiently grab and release CO2 at room temperature.
  • The system, based on an ion-swinging process, requires less energy than conventional, amine-based carbon-capture methods.
  • Initial tests show the device retains nearly 95% of its capacity after multiple cycles, making it a feasible solution for industrial applications.
Join Our Community
Carbon

 

Currently when CO2 is trapped before it escapes into the atmosphere, the process requires a large amount of energy and equipment. Now MIT researchers have designed a capture system using an electrochemical cell that can easily grab and release CO2. The device operates at room temperature and requires less energy than conventional, amine-based carbon-capture systems.

The researchers reported in ACS Central Science that the design is a capture system using an electrochemical cell that can easily grab and release CO2. The device operates at room temperature and requires less energy than conventional, amine-based carbon-capture systems.

Many industries are turning to electrification to help curb carbon emissions, but this technique isn’t feasible for all sectors. For example, CO2 is a natural byproduct of cement manufacture, and thus a major contributor to emissions on its own. Excess gas can be trapped with carbon-capture technologies, which typically rely on amines to help “scrub” the pollutant by chemically bonding to it. But this also requires lots of energy, heat and industrial equipment – which can burn even more fossil fuels in the process. Carbon capture could itself be electrified by using electrochemical cells, and these devices could be powered by renewable energy sources.

So, Fang-Yu Kuo, Sung Eun Jerng and Betar Gallant wanted to develop an electrochemical cell that could easily and reversibly trap CO2 with minimal energy input.

The team first developed an electrochemical cell that could both catch and release emitted carbon by “swinging” positively charged cations across a liquid amine dissolved in dimethyl sulfoxide. When the cell was discharged, a strong Lewis cation interacted with the carbamic acid, releasing CO2 and forming the carbamate amine. When the process was reversed and the cell charged, the cation was removed, and the cell could capture CO2 and reform the carbamic acid in the process.

The researchers optimized the ion-swinging process with a combination of potassium and zinc ions. In a prototype cell, they used these two ions as the basis for the cell’s cathode and anode. This cell required less energy than other, heat-based cells and was competitive with other electrochemical cells in initial experiments. Additionally, they tested the device’s long-term stability and found that nearly 95% of its original capacity was maintained after several cycles of charging and discharging, demonstrating that the system was feasible. The researchers say that this work shows that an electrochemical alternative is possible and could help make continuous CO2 capture-release technologies more practical for industrial applications.

***

This is the kind of innovative insight that makes the idea of recycling CO2 look more and more practical. Each of these incremental steps are adding up to a more firm basis to think that producing CO2 sourced fuels from effluents as a real possibility.

One day perhaps the hysterics of carbon will recede. After all, humans are carbon powered critters as well as about everything we need. We simply can’t live without it after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tata’s Sustainability Shift Could Revolutionize UK Steel

Next Post

China’s Belt And Road Is Going Green
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com