Libya Prepares To Ramp Up Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.63 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 55.56 -0.35 -0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 53.41 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 36 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.58 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.30 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.55 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.68 +0.38 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.19 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.24 +0.58 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.02 +0.39 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.11 +0.13 +0.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 39.06 -0.16 -0.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 51.61 -0.16 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 53.01 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 47.61 -0.16 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 48.11 -0.16 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 49.71 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.81 +0.49 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.56 -0.16 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.70 -0.16 -0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 48 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 17 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 hour SUVs are conquering the world
  • 16 hours Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 2 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 11 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 3 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 7 hours Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 22 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 24 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Biden's Green Energy Policy

Breaking News:

Amazon Is Leading The Big Tech Green Energy Push

The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

Occidental petroleum was once a…

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

The Energy Information Administration has…

Is Brazil A Threat To OPEC?

Is Brazil A Threat To OPEC?

Brazil’s flourishing oil boom is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya Prepares To Ramp Up Oil Production

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 27, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

After years of turbulence, Libya’s oil industry is finally starting to bounce back, with the production increase that started in December showing no signs of stopping.  Ever since the end of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, Libya’s oil sector has been hampered by political instability and economic uncertainty. However, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in October 2020, the country’s oil and gas industry is set to pick-up once again.

Libya is known to have the largest proven crude oil reserves on the African continent, making it strategically important for energy in the MENA region. The country has proven crude oil reserves of 48,363 million barrels, as well as 1,505 million cubic meters of natural gas reserves. 

At present, Libya is producing 1,224 million bpd of oil, up from just 121,000 bpd in the third quarter of 2020. This demonstrates the significance of the ceasefire agreement in revitalizing the Libyan oil sector and economy. However, this is still well below pre-Arab Spring average production figures of between 1.5 and 1.6 million bpd. 

While oil contributes approximately 60 percent to Libya’s GDP, the substantial damage to infrastructure experienced over a decade of war means the sector needs considerable investment to reclaim its pre-war status. 

As production begins to increase, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced aims to reach an output of 2.1 million bpd within the next three years. Nevertheless, the sector will have to invest heavily in its infrastructure to ensure this goal can be met. 

In mid-January, there was a decrease in the production of 200,000 bpd as a 60-year-old pipeline needed to be shut down for maintenance. This is just the tip of the iceberg, with aging and war-torn infrastructure presenting a long-term challenge for the industry’s recovery. 

Related: Egypt Looks To Resume LNG Exports As Prices Rise

Following blockades that dramatically obstructed the country’s oil production and exportation, the current situation seems stable. But the potential for further blockades of important oil sites continues to pose a threat to production. To avoid this, a clear plan for revenue sharing must be at the top of the government and NOC’s agenda. 

In terms of regional stability, Libya does not fall under the same quota restrictions as other OPEC members, meaning that the organization will have to monitor Libya’s output to ensure it does not negatively impact the price of oil due to overproduction. 

The potential need to curb production to contend with the reduced demand for oil across the globe, as lockdowns and greater pandemic restrictions continue to be put in place, could delay Libya’s aims to become a major player in energy once again. 

Yet, revenue reports by the NOC of $1.115 billion for December offer promise to a sector that has been hard-hit by war, political instability, and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Until a long-term peace deal is achieved, the uncertainty surrounding the political future of Libya continues to threaten several of its major industries and its economy as a whole. However, as its recent output shows, the reserves and infrastructure are still viable; meaning Libya could yet become a major contender in the world of oil once more. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oiprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Maduro Trying To Steal Guyana’s Oil Riches?

Next Post

The Global Car Industry Is Finally Set To Rebound
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com