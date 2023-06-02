Jaguar Recalls Thousands Of I-Pace EVs Over Fire Risk

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.52 +1.42 +2.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.88 +1.60 +2.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.67 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.198 +0.040 +1.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 +0.053 +2.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 69.50 +2.01 +2.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 +0.053 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.08 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 549 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.40 +1.43 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.63 +1.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 40 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 19 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia’s Seaborne Diesel Exports Plummet In May

India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

India imported record levels of…

New Debt Limit Deal Commits To Speeding Up Energy Projects

New Debt Limit Deal Commits To Speeding Up Energy Projects

The new bipartisan debt ceiling…

Gasoline Prices Tick Up For The Summer

Gasoline Prices Tick Up For The Summer

Gasoline prices have ticked up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jaguar Recalls Thousands Of I-Pace EVs Over Fire Risk

By ZeroHedge - Jun 02, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • JLR said eight I-Pace vehicles had caught fire, but no accidents or injuries were reported.
  • JLR is recalling 6,400 I-Pace electric SUVs delivered to the U.S.
  • Fortune: JLR sent an email to US I-Pace owners to park vehicles away from building structures until repairs have been completed.
Join Our Community
Battery pack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling 6,400 I-Pace electric SUVs delivered to the US because the high-voltage electric battery may overheat and catch fire. 

The documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers I-Pace vehicles delivered between 2019 and 2024. 

The problem is centered around the EV batteries produced by LG Energy Solutions. The NHTSA is investigating LG because its batteries have forced five other automakers to issue similar recalls due to fire risk. Most notable has been the fire risk around Ford F-150 Lightnings

According to an NHTSA filing, JLR said eight I-Pace vehicles had caught fire, but no accidents or injuries were reported. 

Fortune said JLR sent an email to US I-Pace owners to park vehicles away from building structures until repairs have been completed. 

South Korea-based LG said Jaguar is updating the battery-managing software on the vehicles while NHTSA investigates the fires.

"LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded," it said in a statement Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the consequences the automotive industry is facing as it rushes toward EVs to meet decarbonization targets is defective tech. Ford and BMW also have recalled batteries in recent years over fires

By Zerohedge.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Market Expects OPEC+ To Keep Oil Production Unchanged
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com