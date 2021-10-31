Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.12 -0.45 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.39 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.401 -0.025 -0.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.475 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.357 -0.013 -0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 79.67 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.357 -0.013 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.54 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.48 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.98 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 83.84 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.54 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.52 +0.41 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 66.61 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.06 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 81.81 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.21 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 79.31 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.56 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.06 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 76.81 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.25 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -2.00 -2.67%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 5 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 9 hours Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 23 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 6 hours I want one!
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

U.S. gasoline prices, which are…

Who Will Win The Race For India’s Emerging EV Market?

Who Will Win The Race For India’s Emerging EV Market?

The world’s fifth-largest automobile market…

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

Coal prices in China have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 31, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Tensions in the South China Sea have been ramping up for years now. 
  • Huge, overlapping sections of the Sea are currently subject to claims by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
  • An all-out oil war in the South China Sea would be extremely costly for China, and ultimately may not be in the country’s best interest.
Join Our Community

Tensions in the South China Sea have been percolating for years now. Even in relatively calm times when the battling claimants of the contested waters manage to stay out of the headlines, the reality out on the sea is rarely tranquil. In fact, a recent report from the South China Morning Post has revealed that Chinese boats have been harassing Civilian vessels in the Malaysian and Vietnamese portions of the South China Sea “on a daily basis” for years. Extending from Singapore and the Strait of Malacca in the southwest to the Strait of Taiwan in the northeast, the South China Sea is a geopolitical hotspot as one of the most important trade routes in the world, not to mention the home of valuable oil and gas reserves as well as lucrative fishing grounds. The United States Energy Information Agency (EIA) estimates that the South China Sea “contains approximately 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in proved and probable reserves.” 

Huge, overlapping sections of the Sea are currently subject to claims by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. China has staked the largest claims to the South China Sea (at more than 85% of the total area) and has been the most aggressive in defending these claims, with a huge show of military might and navy vessels patrolling the waters. Last year, during another flare-up of tensions, the Asia Times reported that China’s most recent rash of aggressions was a bid to shut down Vietnamese resource development projects “as Beijing aims to force all foreign oil companies out of the South China Sea, leaving itself as the only potential joint development partner for rival sea claimants.”

CSIS
Source: CSIS

Vietnam is far from Beijing’s only victim, however. Indonesian drilling has also been targeted in the so-called “Tuna Block” in the Natuna Sea, in the same waters where these two nations have clashed in the past over fishing rights. And now, according to the recent reports from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, Malaysia has been bearing the brunt of Chinese bullying on a daily basis for the past two years. The Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas has been developing several oil and gas fields in the Luconia Shoals, where Chinese vessels have been reportedly driving dangerously and erratically with the intention of dissuading civilians to take contracts in the area. 

Related: Oil, Gas Rally Lifts Chevron’s Quarterly Profit To 8-Year-High

“Beijing’s competing claimants to territory in the South China Sea have long accused it of using a paramilitary maritime militia, consisting of hundreds of civilian fishing boats, to help enforce its claims,” The South China Morning Post reported this week. The Chinese government claims that these swaths of civilian fishing boats are not dispatched by the military, but that they join of their own accord, although many other governing bodies (including the United States) believe that the vessels are directly under the command of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

An all-out oil war in the South China Sea would be extremely costly for China, and ultimately may not be in the country’s best interest. Invading another nation is costly, and in this region, the battle could easily turn into another kind of ‘forever war.” And then there’s the fact that China risks destruction in the very waters that it wants to claim, imperiling valuable infrastructure. There are a lot of reasons why China should not and likely will not push its competing claimants hard enough to start a war, and many more reasons that much lesser military powers like Malaysia and Indonesia should just grin and bear the abuse, but Beijing’s behavior over the past few years has shown that China is more than willing to test those boundaries.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

Next Post

Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com