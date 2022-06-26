Iranian Food Consumption Plummets As Prices Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 107.6 +3.35 +3.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 113.1 +3.07 +2.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 117.8 +4.90 +4.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.220 -0.019 -0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 3.885 +0.119 +3.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.885 +0.119 +3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 209 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 22 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 7 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 2 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 329 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 6 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

New Regulations In Permian Could Deter Drilling

Will Soaring Lithium Prices Spark Demand Destruction?

Will Soaring Lithium Prices Spark Demand Destruction?

The lithium price rally was…

China’s Covid Conundrum

China’s Covid Conundrum

China’s zero-Covid policy has been…

Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

Soaring oil prices are pushing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iranian Food Consumption Plummets As Prices Soar

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 26, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Food prices are continuing to climb across the globe.
  • Iran has seen its consumption of fruits and vegetables collapse by as much as 30%.
  • Food supplies could be disrupted in Iranian hospitals and government facilities in the coming weeks.
Join Our Community

Iranians are consuming fewer fruits and vegetables as skyrocketing prices shake the country's food security.

Ismail Moradian, the vice-president of the Fruit and Vegetable Sellers Association, told the ILNA news agency on June 22 that consumption has decreased by between 25 and 30 percent because of price rises and the implementation of the economic policies of President Ebrahim Raisi's government.

"Many people are confused and do not know which basic products to spend their money on," Moradian said.

Moradian's comments come days after a member of the board of the Beef Production and Distribution Union said that beef sales had dropped 20 percent in recent weeks, while the head of the Food Industry Federation said sales of overall food industry products in the country had fallen by half and the chairman of the Dairy Products Industry Association, noting an 80 percent increase in dairy prices last month, said household consumption in his sector had decreased by 20 percent in recent months.

Extreme inflation in Iran has sparked street protests and rattled public institutions such as hospitals, prisons, and child-care centers, which are facing possible food shortages. The Statistics Center of Iran said the inflation rate in June hit 52.5 percent.

Last week, the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper reported that the impending problem of food security could hit in "the coming weeks" and that "food supplies will be disrupted not only in hospitals, but also in other government facilities such as barracks, prisons, nursing homes, and even student dormitories."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com