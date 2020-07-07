Huge Debt Payments Come At Worst Time Possible For Canadian Drillers

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.55 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.98 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.872 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 41.87 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.54 +0.61 +1.42%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.45 +0.85 +2.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.01 +0.83 +2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.01 +0.83 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.54 +0.19 +0.51%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.872 -0.004 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 42.69 -0.79 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 43.07 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 46.45 +0.28 +0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 42.81 -0.19 -0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 44.83 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.54 +0.61 +1.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 37.13 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 39.63 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.03 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 40.63 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 35.63 -0.02 -0.06%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 35.63 -0.02 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 36.13 -0.02 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.63 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 35.63 -0.02 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.01 +0.83 +2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.25 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 31.00 +0.25 +0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 42.29 -1.10 -2.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.57 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.52 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.52 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.25 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.27 -0.02 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 2 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 18 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 18 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 2 days Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 34 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 3 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 4 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 4 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 days Apology Accepted!

Breaking News:

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Europe's Leaked Hydrogen Strategy Is Very Ambitious

Europe's Leaked Hydrogen Strategy Is Very Ambitious

The hydrogen hype is quickly…

The Multi-Billion Dollar Price Tag For Iraqi Oil Compliance

The Multi-Billion Dollar Price Tag For Iraqi Oil Compliance

The U.S., Saudi Arabia and…

Tesla’s Ambitious Plan To Ditch Cobalt

Tesla’s Ambitious Plan To Ditch Cobalt

Tesla is set to disrupt…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Huge Debt Payments Come At Worst Time Possible For Canadian Drillers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 07, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The collapse in oil prices has significantly deteriorated Canada's oil companies' finances and has made repaying their debt more challenging. Over the past decade, Canadian firms have borrowed money to survive the previous oil crisis of 2015-2016 and boost production post-crisis. But now the second price collapse in less than five years is leaving Canada's oil patch, especially the smaller players, extremely vulnerable as debt maturities approach.   

This year, the oil crash coincides with the highest-ever annual debt maturities in the Canadian energy sector, according to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters. In 2020, oil and gas firms have to repay US$3.7 billion (C$5 billion) in debt maturities, up by 40 percent compared to last year.  

The debt pressure adds to the Canadian energy sector's new predicament with low oil prices, low cash flows, and low overall demand for crude oil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some companies are set to default on debts, while others are looking at restructuring options and refinancing. Banks are not generally too keen to own energy assets. But the banks may be the ultimate judge of who can refinance, who can stay afloat, or who can go belly up in this crisis, legal and industry professionals told Reuters.

Some of Canada's oil and gas firms had not overcome the previous crisis when this one hit.

According to Bank of Canada's recent Financial System Review—2020, the COVID-19 crisis led to widespread financial distress in all sectors, but "Canada is also grappling with the plunge in global oil prices, which hit while many businesses in the energy sector were still recovering from the 2014–16 oil price shock."

The energy sector has the most refinancing needs over the next six months, at US$4.43 billion (C$6 billion), and faces the most potential downgrades, according to Bank of Canada.

Related: Apple’s “Holy Grail Of Data” Leaves Oil Traders Disappointed

As credit downgrades could raise funding costs, energy companies are likely to face further pressure in obtaining refinancing.

Low oil prices could be a major hurdle to energy firms obtaining refinancing of their debt, the bank said, noting that energy-related bonds could dominate the high-yield debt in Canada.   

Energy loans have surged as Canadian banks have increased their loans to the industry by 59 percent over the last five years.  

After the pandemic struck, Canada's federal government launched programs to support businesses, including in the oil and gas industry, with relief financing to help them overcome the oil price crash and COVID-19. 

Canada's oil firms, however, were still struggling last month to understand what it takes to qualify for a federal government program. Meanwhile, industry representatives said they were unaware of any firm that could access financing under those programs.  

The large companies are refinancing short-term debt with new debt issues, but many of the small ones don't have this option and are looking at alternative ways to recapitalize and restructure.  

One of the largest firms, Canadian Natural Resources, issued a few weeks ago US$1.1 billion in five- and ten-year notes, planning to use the proceeds to refinance its outstanding short-term debt.     

Among smaller firms, Bonavista Energy recapitalized last month swapping debt with equity and going private. Delphi Energy Corp launched in May proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) aimed at restructuring. Cequence Energy is also under the CCAA proceedings "to pursue potential strategic options and alternatives to maximize the value for its stakeholders."  

A growing number of smaller Canadian oil and gas firms are opting for the CCAA process to avoid bankruptcy, analysts told Kyle Bakx of CBC News last week.

Canada's energy firms are pressured not only by the low oil prices and the turmoil in the global oil industry, but also by the approaching debt maturities. Some companies with weakened finances and potential credit downgrades may not be able to secure refinancing, analysts say.

"There's a lot of extend, amend and pretend with respect to finance documentation," Alan Ross, regional managing partner with law firm Borden Ladner Gervais, told Reuters. "But at some point the music will stop."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

COVID-19 Set To Hasten UK Ban On Sales Of Gasoline And Diesel Cars

Next Post

Big Oil’s Investment Risk Is Spiking
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
The Death Of The $2 Trillion Auto Industry Will Come Sooner Than Expected

The Death Of The $2 Trillion Auto Industry Will Come Sooner Than Expected
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.
China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com