How Long Can Tesla Continue To Dominate The U.S. EV Market?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 396 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 13 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Chevron Sending Tanker To Venezuela To Load Oil

Russia And Iran Look To Strengthen Grip On Global Oil Markets

Russia And Iran Look To Strengthen Grip On Global Oil Markets

Repeated statements from high officials…

Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

Bullish sentiment is building in…

Russia Didn’t Consult With OPEC+ Over Price Cap Retaliation

Russia Didn’t Consult With OPEC+ Over Price Cap Retaliation

Russia claims that it did…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Long Can Tesla Continue To Dominate The U.S. EV Market?

By ZeroHedge - Dec 31, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Legacy automakers such as Volkswagen are eager to overtake Tesla in the U.S. car market.
  • Toyota and Stellantis are the two biggest legacy automakers in this dataset.
  • When it comes to building EVs, some legacy brands have moved faster than others.
Join Our Community

How long will Tesla hold onto its dominant electric vehicle (EV) market share?

This is one of the biggest questions facing the U.S. automotive industry. On one hand, Tesla has a very strong brand and loyal customer base (similar to Apple). The company also has a headstart in EV production and spends more on R&D per car than its competitors.

On the other hand, legacy automakers such as Volkswagen are eager to overtake Tesla. As the incumbents, they have decades more experience in building cars and are investing billions of dollars to catch up.

To keep you up to date on this evolving story, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu uses data from the EPA’s 2022 Automotive Trends Report. in the following infographic:

TSLA

ADVERTISEMENT

Data for the 2021 Model Year

Although it comes from a 2022 report, the comprehensive production data used in this infographic is for the 2021 model year.

The table below breaks out total production by EV and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

Data
*Rounded to nearest 1,000. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Includes top 14 manufacturers with U.S. footprint

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota and Stellantis are the two biggest legacy automakers in this dataset, though it’s worth pointing out that they only produced PHEVs. Toyota’s first EV, the bZ4X, isn’t slated for release until 2023.

Stellantis appears to be even further behind, though the company has plenty of untapped potential with brands like Jeep and Ram. In a recent interview, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares revealed that the company has set aside $36 billion for electrification and software.

Legacy Brands with the Most Momentum

When it comes to building EVs, some legacy brands have moved quicker than others.

Among these legacy brands is Volkswagen, which has made a major commitment to EVs in the fallout of its Dieselgate scandal. The group aims to produce 22 million EVs by 2028, and is rolling out various models including the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 SUV, and the ID. Buzz (an electric revival of the classic Microbus).

Ford is also showing good pace, announcing $22 billion in EV investment between 2021 and 2025. The brand produced its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E in Nov. 2022, and is aiming to build 270,000 of them in 2023 alone.

Ford’s highly anticipated F-150 Lightning has also received over 200,000 reservations. Production of the Lightning is expected to be 15,000 in 2022, 55,000 in 2023, and 80,000 in 2024. Rivian, Ford’s primary rival in the electric pickup truck segment, is on track to reach 25,000 vehicles in 2022.

By Visual Capitalist via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Peru’s Oil Industry Is An Environmental Disaster
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products

Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
WTI Oil Jumps Above $80 As China Scraps Covid Restrictions

WTI Oil Jumps Above $80 As China Scraps Covid Restrictions

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com