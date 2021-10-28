High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.32 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.726 -0.056 -0.97%
Graph down Heating Oil 55 mins 2.507 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 59 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 59 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.74 -1.26 -1.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 34 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 4 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Refining Margins Reach Multi-Year High

The United States Is Not Doing Enough To Secure Critical Metals

The United States Is Not Doing Enough To Secure Critical Metals

Biden’s exit from Afghanistan has…

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

As more and more investment…

Mexico’s Government Is Suffocating Its Energy Sector

Mexico’s Government Is Suffocating Its Energy Sector

Mexico’s destructive energy policy changes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 28, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. gasoline prices, which are now at their highest in seven years, could stay at these elevated levels for "a couple of years,"
  • According to the former commissioner at the Texas oil regulator, the Biden Administration's policies and language could soften as crude oil prices are rallying, and gasoline prices would drop later next year
Join Our Community

U.S. gasoline prices, which are now at their highest in seven years, could stay at these elevated levels for "a couple of years," Ryan Sitton, a former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in America's top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

"If we maintain the current political environment which is keeping people, investors especially and institutions, retirement funds and those sort of things, if those people continue to be hesitant to spend money or to loan money or to invest money in oil, then we're going to see high prices for a long time, maybe for a couple of years," Sitton told Sputnik.

According to the former commissioner at the Texas oil regulator, the Biden Administration's policies and language could soften as crude oil prices are rallying, and gasoline prices would drop later next year.

"I think between their language softening and prices coming up, I think what is going to happen is investors are probably going to get a little more confident," Sitton told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden was said to have discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry.

High prices at the pump are notorious as a voting preference factor, and the Democrats are already preparing for next year's midterm, so they need to act fast to lower prices.

The Biden administration has called on OPEC+ to bring more oil to the market, but the cartel has brushed off the calls and is sticking to its disciplined approach to supply increase to keep prices higher.

Now, according to a report in Politico, President Biden has finally decided to reach out to an industry against which much of his political agenda is directed.  

Meanwhile, the average price at the pump in the U.S. had increased every day for 27 days to October 25, adding approximately 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas, AAA said on Monday. The recent rise in the pump price was the result of higher demand, a decline in stocks, and high crude prices, AAA noted.

"We haven't seen prices this high since September of 2014," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Likely To Arrive Empty-Handed At COP26 Climate Summit

Next Post

How Serious Are Saudia Arabia And China About Their Emissions Target?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com