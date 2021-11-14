Hackers Are Threatening The Global Supply Chain

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.36 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.66 -0.51 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.805 +0.014 +0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.381 -0.023 -0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 -0.020 -0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 -0.020 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.36 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.27 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.83 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 82.84 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.88 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.57 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.61 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 60.29 -0.80 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 79.79 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 81.19 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.29 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 75.79 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.54 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 72.79 -0.80 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 5 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 15 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 6 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

U.S. And Russia Discuss Oil Market Collaboration In Rare Talk

U.S. And Russia Discuss Oil Market Collaboration In Rare Talk

Senior energy ministry officials from…

Who Is In The Running To Rule Libya?

Who Is In The Running To Rule Libya?

With Libya's presidential elections set…

Breakthrough Green Tech Could Transform The Oil Industry

Breakthrough Green Tech Could Transform The Oil Industry

A small company has just…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hackers Are Threatening The Global Supply Chain

By Michael Kern - Nov 14, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

As the global supply chain struggles from the aftershocks of the pandemic, spreading the suffering to nearly every industry, cyber criminals vultures are descending on the vulnerabilities to create more dangerous disruption. 

According to a report from cyber intelligence firm Intel 471, all key sectors in the global supply chain are now being targeted by cybercriminals. 

"We've witnessed ransomware attacks on the shipping industry throughout the year, which has undoubtedly put a constraint on companies that are already stretched thin due to the pandemic," the report said.

In recent months, cybercriminals have been attempting to sell the network access credentials of several shipping and logistics companies on the cybercrime underground market. 

Without naming the companies, Intel 471 said that the targeted organizations included transportation companies in the United States, a Japanese container shipping firm and several logistics firms based in the UK, Singapore and the U.S.

“The criminals - ranging from newcomers to prolific network access brokers-obtained the network credentials through widely known vulnerabilities in remote access solutions including Remote Desktop Protocol, Citrix and SonicWall”, the report said. 

So far this year, major U.S. trucking company Marten Transport has been hit in a cyberattack in October that significantly disrupted operations, resulting in data theft. The Port of Houston was also targeted in a cyberattack in August

Since early 2020, ransomware attacks on shipping and logistics firms have skyrocketed.

According to cybersecurity services company BlueVoyant, some 93% of global organizations have suffered a direct breach due to weaknesses in their supply chains since last year. The average number of breaches experienced in the past 12 months grew from 2.7 in 2020 to 3.7 in 2021. That represents a 37% increase year-on-year.

Additionally, the number of companies coming forward to admit they have no way of knowing if a breach has occurred in their supply chain rose from 31% to 38%.

Overall, global ransomware attacks soared in 2020 with a 158% spike in North America over the previous year and 62% globally. The total amount paid (at least among those incidents reported) was $350 million, a 311% increase over 2019.

While it was surging globally in 2020, it was really the ransomware attack on a major U.S. fuel pipeline company, Colonial Pipeline, that got the attention of authorities worldwide. 

The White House has expressed concern about ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure, with President Joe Biden issuing an executive order to improve the nation's cybersecurity and protect federal government networks. 

U.S. intelligence officials have blamed hackers based in Russia for several attacks on U.S.-based companies.

In addition to the Colonial Pipeline attack, there were also thousands of Microsoft Exchange Server zero-day attacks, SolarWinds data breach, Kaseya ransomware attack as well as supply disruption at meatpacker JBS.

Following those attacks, Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva to discuss acting against hacking groups. Biden said he handed Putin a list of 16 sectors such as energy, health care and water services that the U.S. insists are out of bounds to attacks. 

The Russian government has denied any involvement in the attacks, with Putin saying that most hacking crimes originate in the U.S., not Russia.

But the global supply chain, in the meantime, is showing extreme vulnerability thanks in part to greater digitization of operations.  

By Michael Kern via Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why A U.S. Crude Export Ban Won’t Lower Prices At The Pump
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com