Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.236 +0.017 +0.52%

Graph down Marine 2 days 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 120 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.53 -7.52 -7.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 91.86 -7.94 -7.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 108.1 -7.94 -6.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 106.4 -7.94 -6.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 104.3 -7.94 -7.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 103.5 -7.94 -7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 107.1 -7.94 -6.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 101.7 -7.94 -7.24%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -8.00 -7.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 116.0 -7.94 -6.41%

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Green Activists Are Calling For A New Bitcoin

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 29, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Bitcoin has drawn major criticism due to its environmental impact.
  • Activists and crypto enthusiasts are teaming up to advocate for a new code for Bitcoin.
  • “I truly believe it can turn this climate problem into a solution – what if miners were incentivized to remove carbon from the atmosphere?”
A group of environmentalists, including Greenpeace, Environmental Working Group, and other activist organizations, has launched a campaign calling for a change in the code of bitcoin in order to reduce its environmental footprint.

The Wall Street Journal reported the campaign, which involved ads in the New York Times, Politico, and the WSJ itself, was partially funded by the co-founder of Ripple, Chris Larsen. It is also being advised by the Sierra Club.

Former Sierra Club director Michael Brune told the WSJ that the campaign was not anti-bitcoin. It focused on drawing attention to the argument that climate change has reached a critical point, and bitcoin has a substantial contribution to it.

"It's important for anyone in a position to act, to act," Brune told the WSJ. "You can't ignore that we are in a climate emergency."

"We are in this campaign for the long haul, but we are hoping - particularly since Bitcoin is now being financed by entities and individuals who care about climate change - that we can compel leadership to agree that this is a problem that needs to be addressed," Brune also said as quoted by Bloomberg. "Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, PayPal, Venmo, Fidelity - there are lots of companies we anticipate will be helpful to this effort."

Earlier this year, data from Digiconomist's Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index suggested the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has an environmental footprint was equal to that of New Zealand, at some 37 megatons of carbon dioxide annually. The reason for this is the energy intensity of bitcoin mining, which has already been put into the focus of public attention by environmental organizations.

Bloomberg notes that Ethereum, perhaps bitcoin's biggest rival, was already working on a software update that would reduce its carbon footprint. The update should be completed in several months, making Ethereum more environmentally friendly.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

