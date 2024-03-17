Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 81.04 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 85.34 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.63 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.655 -0.086 -4.94%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.721 +0.018 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 135 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.721 +0.018 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.42 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.28 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.45 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 839 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.47 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 292 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.50 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Bloomberg Survey: Brent To Exceed $80 By Year's End

Tajikistan’s Controversial Roghun Dam 'Too Big to Fail'

Tajikistan’s Controversial Roghun Dam 'Too Big to Fail'

Tajikistan is pushing forward with…

Bangladesh Launches Largest Offshore Exploration Drive in a Decade

Bangladesh Launches Largest Offshore Exploration Drive in a Decade

Bangladesh is aggressively seeking to…

Bullish Sentiment Finally Breaks Out in Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Finally Breaks Out in Oil Markets

Bullish sentiment is finally seeping…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 17, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Micro-silicon particles incorporated with gel electrolytes offer a stable and cost-effective alternative to conventional nano-silicon anodes.
  • This new approach addresses the volume expansion issue associated with silicon, enabling the use of larger, more affordable particles.
  • The research presents promising advancements for lithium-ion battery technology, potentially leading to increased energy density and longer lifespans.
Join Our Community
Battery

Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) researchers have developed a next-generation high-energy-density Lithium-ion battery system using micro silicon particles and gel polymer electrolytes. Researchers are fervently exploring the use of silicon, known for its high storage capacity, as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries for EVs. However, despite its potential, bringing silicon into practical use remains a puzzle that researchers are still working hard to piece together.

Enter Professor Soojin Park, PhD candidate Minjun Je, and Dr. Hye Bin Son from the Department of Chemistry at POSTECH whose research paper was published online in Advanced Science. They have discovered a solution, developing a pocket-friendly and rock-solid next-generation high-energy-density Li-ion battery system using micro silicon particles in the anode and gel polymer electrolytes.

Employing silicon as a battery material presents serious challenges: It expands by more than three times during charging and then contracts back to its original size while discharging, significantly impacting battery efficiency.

Utilizing nano-sized silicon (10-9m) partially addresses the issue, but the sophisticated production process is complex and astronomically expensive, making it a challenging budget proposition. By contrast, micro-sized silicon (10-6m) is superbly practical in terms of cost and energy density.

Yet, the expansion issue of the larger silicon particles becomes more pronounced during battery operation, posing limitations for its use as an anode material.

The research team applied gel polymer electrolytes to develop an economical yet stable silicon-based battery system.

The electrolyte within a lithium-ion battery is a crucial component, facilitating the movement of ions between the cathode and anode.

Unlike conventional liquid electrolytes, gel electrolytes exist in a solid or gel state, characterized by an elastic polymer structure that has better stability than their liquid counterparts do.

The research team employed an electron beam to form covalent linkages between micro-silicon particles and gel electrolytes. These covalent linkages serve to disperse internal stress caused by volume expansion during lithium-ion battery operation, alleviating the changes in micro silicon volume and enhancing structural stability.

The outcome was remarkable: The battery exhibited stable performance even with micro silicon particles (5μm), which were a hundred times larger than those used in traditional nano-silicon anodes.

Additionally, the silicon-gel electrolyte system developed by the research team exhibited ion conductivity similar to conventional batteries using liquid electrolytes, with an approximate 40% improvement in energy density.

Moreover, the team’s system holds significant value due to its straightforward manufacturing process that is ready for immediate application.

Professor Soojin Park stressed: “We used a micro-silicon anode, yet, we have a stable battery. This research brings us closer to a real high-energy-density lithium-ion battery system.”

This study was conducted with the support from the Independent Researcher Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea.

**

This looks like the revolution that lithium-ion technology needs to stay out in front of the battery chemistry field.

There remains a lot of proving up to commit a factory production line to this technology. Foremost to consumers is going to be the discharge / recharge cycle life. If the cycle count is measured in the dozens this tech is finished at the start but if cycle length is thousands the picture changes completely.

Right now the best lithium ion batteries are good into about a thousand cycles at affordable prices. Most of those are in personal devise like cell phones laptops and tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT

But double the cycle count or more would have a very strong effect and drive a large demand.

The other big question is the fire hazard. The current lithium-ion tech is fairly well understood. In this new tech its totally unknown. More same less? The fire issue matters.

Then there is the temperature concern. Consumers finally got the info on lithium-ion this winter. Is gel better, worse?

It will be a while if or before this tech makes it into the market. Lets hope is makes it solving the problems of current tech. A dead laptop in a dead EV on a cold January day truly is a dreadful experience.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Technological Breakthroughs Fuel Bright Future for Tidal Power
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality
Why OPEC Should Be Worried About Oil Demand Forecasts

Why OPEC Should Be Worried About Oil Demand Forecasts
DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com