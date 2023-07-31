Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.42 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.53 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.931 -0.025 -0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.03 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.931 -0.025 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 608 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 61 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.33 +0.49 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.73 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.98 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.13 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.13 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.08 +0.49 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 74.43 +0.49 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

5 Companies That Could Benefit From Global Climate Change

5 Companies That Could Benefit From Global Climate Change

Rapidly changing climate is creating…

Global Coal Demand To Stay At Record-High Levels In 2023

Global Coal Demand To Stay At Record-High Levels In 2023

Global coal demand will remain…

Green Hydrogen Gets Greener With Record-Breaking Solar Device

Green Hydrogen Gets Greener With Record-Breaking Solar Device

Rice University engineers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

By ZeroHedge - Jul 31, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Ford's EV division is expected to lose $4.5 billion this year, $1.5 billion more than anticipated, with the division already reporting a loss of $1.8 billion this year, compared to last year's $2.1 billion loss.
  • Due to an industry-wide price war for EVs, led by Tesla, Ford is reassessing its EV production schedule and spending plans, pulling back on its initial production ramp-up and predicting a delay in reaching its annual production target of 600,000 EVs.
  • Ford has raised its guidance and reported strong earnings, with the CEO attributing the company's resilience to its shift towards digital experiences and EVs.
Join Our Community
Ford

As we first noted last week, Ford is slated to lose $4.5 billion from its EV segment this year, a $1.5 billion larger loss than the company had expected. 

So far this year, the division has lost $1.8 billion and this year's $4.5 billion loss figure blows away last year's $2.1 billion loss. Ford also announced that its electric F-150 pickup trucks will undergo a price cut, according to Fox.

Ford beat earnings on Thursday and reported adjusted EPS of $0.72, beating expectations of $0.54. It posted revenue of $45 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion, above estimates of $3.15 billion. We detailed analyst takes on the report late last week in this piece

The company also raised its guidance, forecasting adjusted EBIT of $11 billion to $12 billion from $9 billion to $11 billion. The company is now guiding for free cash flow of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, from $6 billion. 

But reality has sunk in about the company's comments regarding its EV production schedule and spending plans. Price cuts in the industry, led by Elon Musk and Tesla, have thrown Ford's production targets into a tailspin and Morgan Stanley noted on Friday morning that "major changes to the EV strategy" could be necessary, according to a wrap up by Bloomberg. 

Ford now says it is "throttling back" on plans to ramp up EV production, the wrap up said. It blamed the price war for EVs as part of the cause and told shareholders it would need another year to meet its target of 600,000 EVs produced annually. 

Ford CEO Jim Farley said late last week: "The shift to powerful digital experiences and breakthrough EVs is underway and going to be volatile, so being able to guide customers through and adapt to the pace of adoption are big advantages for us. Ford+ is making us more resilient, efficient and profitable, which you can see in Ford Pro's breakout second-quarter revenue improvement (22%) and EBIT margin (15%)."

CFO John Lawler said yesterday that the company "has ample resources to simultaneously fund disciplined investment in growth and return capital to shareholders – for the latter, targeting 40% to 50% of adjusted free cash flow," Bloomberg added. He now says Ford is "not providing a date" for producing 2 million EVs per year, which was previously the company's target for 2026. 

Ford's inability to compete with Tesla was noted earlier this year in a piece titled Tesla 'Weaponizes' Price-Cuts To Crush EV Competition

Is the company pulling an Intel and "kitchen sinking" its guide for the year, or has Elon Musk's price cuts over at Tesla really put the legacy automaker on the ropes? Ford reports again on October 26, where we'll get our next glimpse into its continuing operations this year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Boosts Oil Output To 3.1 Million Bpd
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  
Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35

Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com