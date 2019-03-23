OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 59.04 -0.94 -1.57%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.75 -0.92 -1.36%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Mars US 1 day 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Marine 2 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 2 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Girassol 2 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 1 day 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 1 day 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Flurry Of Bearish News Sends Oil Lower

By Jim Hyerczyk - Mar 23, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
trading

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, threatening to erase this week’s gains just one day after the markets hit a four-month high. The price action is being driven by uncertainty over domestic and global economic growth on future demand. Despite the worries, the market continues to be supported by the OPEC-led supply cuts and the U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

On Thursday, both WTI and Brent crude oil hit new highs for the year, but both showed little follow-through to the upside when they took out the previous day’s high. In fact, both closed lower which indicated the selling may be greater than the buying at current price levels. The price action also suggested investors aren’t willing to buy strength at current levels.

When investors aren’t confident enough to buy strength, it usually means they are waiting for a catalyst. They have probably grown tired of the narrative about the “OPEC-led production cuts underpinning the market” and would probably like to hear some positive news about the progress of U.S.-China trade talks.

Until they get this news, we’re likely going to see a lot of “backing and filling” on the charts as bullish investors are becoming more cautious about chasing the market higher and would most likely prefer to buy on breaks rather than on strength.

Renewed Concerns Over Demand

Could Massive Gas Find Help Boost South Africa's Economy?
