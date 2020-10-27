Exploration Activity Offshore Norway Plunges After Oil Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.45 +0.89 +2.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.16 +0.70 +1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.026 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 38.91 -1.29 -3.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.22 -1.83 -4.46%
Graph up Urals 15 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.46 -1.34 -3.64%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.026 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.94 -1.67 -4.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.50 -1.82 -4.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.65 -1.85 -4.68%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.01 -1.06 -2.46%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.42 -1.82 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.40 -1.56 -3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.22 -1.83 -4.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 39 days 26.94 -0.99 -3.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 28.66 -1.29 -4.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 37.56 -1.29 -3.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 38.96 -1.29 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 35.16 -1.29 -3.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 34.56 -1.29 -3.60%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 34.56 -1.29 -3.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 35.06 -1.29 -3.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 35.16 -1.29 -3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 34.96 -1.29 -3.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.75 -1.25 -4.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.74 -1.29 -3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 5 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 39 mins Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 11 hours China leaders meet to discuss proposed 5 year economic plan.
  • 21 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 14 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 12 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 15 hours Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 1 hour Biden calls President Trump George . . . He confused Trump with George Bush. Folks this is scary.
  • 14 hours Irina Slav has a good article - Regarding Investors & Oil
  • 2 days Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 16 hours America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 16 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 2 days GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 2 days Biden denies fracking ban

Breaking News:

BP Beats Forecasts To Return To Small Profit In Q3

The Energy Revolution Needs A $1 Trillion Investment In Key Metals

The Energy Revolution Needs A $1 Trillion Investment In Key Metals

The energy transition will not…

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

The associated debt from North…

China Sets Its Sights On Global EV Dominance

China Sets Its Sights On Global EV Dominance

China, the world’s largest electric…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exploration Activity Offshore Norway Plunges After Oil Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil and gas operators are expected to drill around 30 exploration wells offshore Norway this year—just half the number of exploration wells from last year and the lowest number in nearly a decade and a half, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said in its 2020 resource report on Tuesday.

The crash in oil prices and oil demand earlier this year led to operators significantly cutting their budgets, including for exploration, the Norwegian regulator said.

In recent years, activity has been high, but this year’s slump in prices, budgets, and exploration activity will snap the growth in exploration.

Norway has a lot of remaining resources yet to be discovered, and Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer needs more discoveries soon if it is to sustain its oil production level after 2024.

“Without new discoveries, oil and gas production could decline rapidly after 2030. New exploration technology and big data analyses can contribute to more discoveries on a mature shelf”, Torgeir Stordal, Director for Exploration at NPD, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the latest investment survey by Statistics Norway showed that despite the coronavirus-induced crisis, investments in oil and gas activity in Norway are expected to rise by 1.6 percent this year compared to 2019, thanks to higher oil prices and the government’s tax relief package for the oil industry. Total investments in oil and gas activity in Norway in 2020, including pipeline transportation, are estimated at US$20.1 billion (184.6 billion Norwegian crowns), up by 2.4 percent compared to the estimate in the previous survey carried out in May 2020. Compared with the corresponding figure for 2019, oil and gas investment in Norway is now expected to increase by 1.6 percent, the August survey showed.

For 2021, investments are set to drop from the currently estimated 2020 level. Still, the estimate for next year is now 2.1 percent higher than in the May survey, according to Statistics Norway.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In Production As Tropical Storm Zeta Nears

Next Post

Oil Demand In Doubt As COVID Cases Climb
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com