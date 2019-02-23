Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 57.26 +0.30 +0.53%
Brent Crude 1 day 67.25 +0.06 +0.09%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.739 +0.015 +0.55%
Mars US 1 day 63.96 +0.05 +0.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
Urals 2 days 65.59 +1.42 +2.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.67 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.739 +0.015 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 2 days 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 2 days 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 2 days 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 44.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.61 -1.90 -4.09%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 53.71 -0.20 -0.37%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.61 -0.20 -0.35%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.96 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.96 -1.20 -2.35%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.96 -1.20 -2.35%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.21 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 53.96 -3.40 -5.93%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.96 -2.05 -3.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.26 +0.99 +1.47%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.21 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.34 +0.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.34 +0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.71 +0.34 +0.64%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.96 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 4 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 2 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 1 day Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 3 hours An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 11 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 1 day Saudi A to Splash $100 Bln on India
  • 1 day BMW to add 2,000 more jobs at Dingolfing plant
  • 1 day The Quick Read On MBS's Tour of Pakistan, India And China
  • 1 day Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 1 day Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 1 day Iran Starts Gulf War Games, To Test Submarine-Launched Missiles
  • 48 mins Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 11 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Production Hits Record 12 Million Bpd

Alt Text

Rising Energy Demand Could Be A Boon For The Philippines

The private sector is accelerating…

Alt Text

MIT Professors: This Is The Energy System Of The Future

Thanks to continuously declining costs,…

Alt Text

Forget EVs, Detroit's Big 3 Battle For Heavy-Duty Truck Segment

While electric vehicles are stealing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

By Jim Hyerczyk - Feb 23, 2019, 11:59 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil pipeline

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are grinding higher at the end of the week as they head toward major upside objectives. If reached, traders will have major decisions to make since these objectives are often viewed as profit targets. Short-sellers are likely to vigorously defend these areas in an effort to form secondary lower tops, while aggressive counter-trend buyers are going to try to drive the market through these areas.

Driving prices higher is OPEC and its ally’s quest for a balanced market. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday he hoped the oil market would be balanced by April and that there would be no gap in supplies due to the U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.

The current price action suggests WTI and Brent may reach balance points on the charts as early as next week and this could attract new sellers.

Supply Cut Driven Rally

Crude oil is being primarily underpinned by output cuts from top producers, as well as sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela. Secondary support is being provided by the hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China, and a strong rally in the equity markets.

Additional Help from Nigeria

On Wednesday, a spokesman for President Muhammadu Bhuari said in a statement that Nigeria is willing to reduce output to help secure higher prices. Nigeria made the announcement after being called out by Saudi Arabia…

To read the full article

Sign in for free as an Oilprice member and gain access to this premium content.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

One EV Maker Is Offering A Unique Solution To Blackouts
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com